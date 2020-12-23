Relief as stranded Irish return home from Britain for Christmas on government-chartered flights

Caroline Werfelli, left, Saffron Werfelli and Alex Shorten (7) from Limerick returning to Dublin Airport Ireland on a repatriation flight from Stansted Airport in the United Kingdom. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There was palpable relief in Dublin Airport last night as Irish people left stranded in the UK due to the travel ban enacted over the weekend have started returning home for Christmas on government-chartered flights.

Panic took hold for many Irish residents in the UK when the Government announced a ban on all travel to and from the UK would come into action from midnight Sunday night due to the mutant strain of Covid-19 that is taking hold in the south-east of England.

Many flocked to airports in the hope of catching a last-minute flight home which left a flight from London Heathrow to Dublin overbooked, with some passengers left behind.

Caroline Werfelli, Saffron Werfelli and Alex Shorten from Limerick were some of the Irish stuck in the UK to be returned home on a specially-chartered flight from Stansted Airport to Dublin on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs quickly set up a hotline for Irish residents stuck in the UK so the department could arrange flights home for these people.

Over 500 calls were made to the hotline in its first day, Independent.ie revealed, while consular flights and ferry access was organised for those who were legitimately stuck in the UK.

Mick Morrissey from Kilmeaden in Co Waterford was visibly delighted to be back on Irish soil as he held his bags aloft after returning to Dublin from Stansted on Monday evening.

Minister Simon Coveney yesterday confirmed the flights were only for Irish residents that were in the UK short term or were transiting home via the UK. The flights would not be available to Irish people living in the UK that had intended to travel home for the Christmas break.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed there would be just two or three flights per day on Monday and Tuesday to get Irish people home.

There was chaos in Heathrow on Sunday night, as one Irish passenger described the scenes as like being in “an end of the world movie” with hundreds of people trying to get onto flights that became overbooked in the mayhem.

"At least one flight will depart from London, the other departure airport will be decided by the demand from those who contact the Department of Foreign Affairs assistance line," a department spokesman said.

