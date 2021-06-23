Relief as missing Irish man Ryan Cody found safe in New York hospital

A YOUNG Irishman missing in New York for three days has been located safe.

Ryan Cody (23) was located alive in a hospital days after he vanished when friends noted he was "in a disoriented and confused state."

Ryan from Fermoy, Co Cork was last seen outside Austin Public gastropub in the Forest Hills area of Queens at around 8pm last Saturday.

Well-wishers in Ireland had raised €12,000 to help family members with costs associated with making the journey to the US to find Ryan.

His brother Anthony said that they were very concerned for Ryan as he lost his glasses and is "virtually blind without them."

Ryan was complaining about dizzy spells and was put into an Uber by his room mate on Saturday.

He got out of the cab and was last seen outside the Forest Hills pub.

It has since emerged that he did present in hospital and is now safe and well.

Appeal posts on Facebook and a report by IrishCentral in New York confirmed Ryan was located in a New York hospital.

In a Facebook post his mother Noreen Cody said that she could never repay family, friends and the wider community for their support in recent days.

"My family here and my friends. I have been off social media since Ryan went missing but they keep updating me. My neighbours, Fermoy guards, Dr Marty Moller, Interpol, NYPD and the power of social media."

"Every person in New York that searched for him. I will never forget ye all. (I am) the happiest mammy in the whole world."

"I can’t describe what these last few days have been like - no one should ever have to go through this . Bring it on till I have him in my arms. He is never getting outside the garden again!”

His brother Anthony Cody said that the family appreciated all of the efforts made on their behalf.

"We have found Ryan. He is with family friends now. He was in hospital and is a bit shook by all this. Thank you everyone for your donations.

We will let ye know when we know more."

Following family appeals over Ryan's safety and wellbeing, NY police had checked hospitals in the Manhattan and Queens area in a bid to find him.

Anthony Cody had urged Irish people in New York to come together to help in the search for his "baby brother."