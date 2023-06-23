Reigning supreme: Meet Irish Drag King Phil T Gorgeous

Phil T Gorgeous is an Irish drag king who can be found performing at The George on Monday nights as one of the hosts of Win, Lose, or Drag.

The show features drag performances from Phil and their fellow performers as well as games in which members of the audience are invited on stage to perform tasks. Think RuPaul's Drag Race meets Taskmaster.

Phil sat down before the show to explain what drag kinging is.

"A drag king is essentially the opposite of a drag queen in its bare bones analysis, and effectively is a performer who presents themselves as a male or masked character," explains Phil.

The earliest documentation of drag kings or male impersonators can be traced back as far as the Tang Dynasty in China between 618 to 907AD when women portrayed men on stage.

"Drag kings have been around a very, very long time. But people haven't necessarily been aware of them," says Phil.

However, Phil believes this is changing due to social media. Allowing drag performers to express themselves to more people than ever before.

"I do think that drag kings are starting to find their time now. They're getting more and more visibility, which is wonderful to see. And I do think that COVID actually has a huge amount at play there because when lockdown started to hit across the world, people couldn't go to clubs, they couldn't make any money as performers. So, they took to the online platform."

While drag kings are becoming more visible Phil says it can still be tough to be the "only owner of a womb in the drag room".

"It felt quite isolating in that respect. Because you saw around you this massive culture that is fully celebrated and people would come in and would be massive fans of drag queens and then they would look at you and be like 'What the hell is that?'"

With drag kinging becoming more well-known Phil has noticed a change in audiences' reactions: "Thankfully that dial has shifted over the years and people are more and more engaging and they really enjoy the drag king element of this."

As Pride approaches Phil is looking forward to the "almost dizzying" atmosphere that will take over Dublin this weekend.

"It is almost like an electrical charge in the air," says Phil. "For me, Pride is and always has been an incredibly inclusive, joyful occasion. Obviously, it's intended to draw much-needed attention to LGBTQ matters and issues. The speeches are always incredible and the energy in the streets and at the main stage is always so vibrant and so heady."

Phil also feels that Pride is an important time for younger members of the LGBTIQA+ community to enjoy themselves and express who they are.

"Getting to see them at Pride genuinely brings me to tears every year because I've been hosting on the main stage for over a decade now and they always clamour to the front, it's like they were at a concert. So excited and so full of joy!" says Phil.

"That's the thing that strikes home the most for me above everything else."