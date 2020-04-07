Regulator in warning to lawyers as over 600 complaints are made in five month period

The legal regulator has told solicitors they could face misconduct investigations for ignoring correspondence.

The warning came as a new report revealed the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) received more than 600 complaints about lawyers in just five months.

Over half of these alleged misconduct, while almost one-in-ten related to alleged overcharging.

The report provides the first really comprehensive picture of complaints the regulator has received since taking control of disciplinary matters for solicitors and barristers last October.

LSRA chief executive Brian Doherty said one overarching theme to already emerge was the issue of communication.

“Time and time again the complaints made to us include allegations of poor communication, infrequent communication or no communication on the part of a legal practitioner,” he said in the report.

“Indeed, many of the complaints made to us to date may well have been avoided altogether had correspondence from clients been replied to in a timely fashion.”

In one case highlighted in the report, solicitors in Australia acting for a client who had not been paid money due to them from a relative’s estate had been writing to the Irish solicitors responsible for administering the will since early 2019 without reply.

Within a month of a complaint being made to the LSRA the matter was resolved and the payment was made. In the report, the LSRA warned that ignoring or failing to respond in a timely fashion to correspondence could be deemed to be a misconduct issue.

A total of 636 complaints were received in the five months from October 7 last year. Three complaints related to barristers, with the remaining 633 relating to solicitors.

Over half, 342 complaints, related to alleged misconduct, which includes an act or omission involving fraud or dishonesty, or which is likely to bring the profession into disrepute.

A further 238 complaints alleged the legal services provided were inadequate, while 56 related to alleged overcharging. Some 14 complaints involved issues related to alleged criminal activity. The majority of these were allegations made against what is suspected to be a bogus law firm. These were referred to An Garda Síochána.

The report said 187 complaints had been closed to date with a balance of 449 remaining under consideration.

Mr Doherty said he hoped there would be a reduction in the level of complaints about excessive costs following the introduction last October of new regulations requiring that clients be provided with notices clearly setting out the costs that will be incurred in their matter. Clients must also be informed if any factor arises that would make the legal costs significantly greater than first indicated.

The report said the Legal Services Regulation Act requires the LSRA to invite parties to resolve matters informally if possible and 36 complaints were resolved before their admissibility had been determined.

An analysis of inadequate service complaints showed 28pc of these related to the administration of estates.

“Among the many issues we have seen, the noticeable features are allegations that solicitors have not prioritised this work, have drafted wills poorly, or have gotten involved in potentially quite complex matters without the necessary expertise,” the report said.

“In some cases, firms have inappropriately delegated this work to staff who are not sufficiently experienced.”

Another issue of concern highlighted in the report related to outstanding undertakings, which accounted for 11pc of misconduct complaints.

An undertaking is a formal commitment by a legal practitioner to do something which is binding and these are routinely given by solicitors when dealing with their clients’ affairs, particularly in conveyancing.

The most common example is an undertaking given by a seller’s solicitor to pay off their client’s mortgage from the proceeds of a house sale.

“Failure to comply with an undertaking is a professional conduct issue, and therefore something that can give rise to a complaint of alleged misconduct,” the report said.

It went on to say the LSRA was concerned at the length of time some undertakings are alleged to have been outstanding.

“Many are over a decade old, so there is a risk that the undertaking may not now be complied with,” it said.

“Delay on the part of some financial institutions in making these complaints is one issue, but the fact that solicitors may have left their clients’ purchases unregistered for so long is something that still has to be addressed.”

The report also said barristers have made complaints to the LSRA about not getting paid by solicitors.

In Ireland, barristers cannot act for a client in contentious litigation without being engaged by an instructing solicitor. Fees due to the barrister have to be paid to the solicitor first before being passed on to the barrister.

If a client does not pay, the solicitor has an obligation to take reasonable steps to seek to recover the fees for the barrister, but they are not strictly and personally liable for the barrister's fee.

The LRSA report said that a number of these complaints have been resolved at the pre-admissibility stage.

“Solicitors, of course, have a responsibility to ensure that the barristers they instruct are paid, but should also ensure that they communicate with counsel as soon as possible should any issues arise rather than simply leave fee notes unpaid,” the report said.

The Irish Independent has previously reported how in a submission to the LSRA, the Bar Council said barristers who quit the profession pinpoint difficulty in getting paid as one of their main reasons for leaving.

The Law Society has said that where it has received complaints against solicitors over non-payment of barristers in the past, the overwhelming majority of cases were ones where the solicitor had not been paid either.

