Regional airline pilots to take industrial action as management refuses to talk to union

PILOTS at Emerald Air are set to take industrial action from Saturday week.

The action will begin with a work to rule that will include a refusal to work on off days, no overtime or working other out of hour duties.

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the Dublin to Donegal route on behalf of Aer Lingus. It also provides Aer Lingus regional routes in the UK, including Bristol, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Fórsa and Ialpa, which is a branch of the union, served notice on the airline today after members backed industrial action by over 82pc.

Ialpa said the dispute is over the airline’s “failure” to engage with it on a collective agreement for pilots.

Daniel Langan, Ialpa officer, said pilots were surprised at Emerald’s refusal to engage with the union.

“Other airlines that previously refused to engage with unions are now happy to negotiate with them to achieve the certainty and stability of a collective labour agreement,” he said.

“Emerald’s position suggests it’s currently out of touch on how best to sustainably establish terms and conditions for its employees in a highly competitive labour market. The employer’s refusal to engage is why this action is now necessary.”

Fórsa official Ian McDonnell said pilots have repeatedly shown great flexibility to keep aircraft flying by working on days off.

“This flexibility is not recognised by the management team and pilots are now withdrawing their flexibility of working on their days off to accommodate the airline’s staffing issues as an official work to rule,” he said.

“Emerald airlines are out of step with the other commercial Irish airlines who do recognise and negotiate with trade unions such as Aer Lingus and Ryanair.”

