Refugees could be housed in Frascati office building in Dublin’s exclusive Blackrock suburb

A five-storey office building in the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock – the most expensive postcode in the country – could be used to accommodate refugees, the Irish Independent has learned.

The Department of Equality has said Frascati House, on Temple Road, has been offered to house people seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine or for international protection (IP) applicants amid an unprecedented number of arrivals in the State over the last year.

A spokesperson for Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed there had been initial engagements with people offering the use of the building, although the estate agent for the property in question said their client had not offered the building to the department.

“Our department has had initial engagements with the people offering use of Frascati House to house people seeking refuge, either from Ukraine or IP applicants,” Mr O’Gorman’s spokesperson said.

“It’s unclear right now which exact building at the site is under discussion as no formal written proposal has come to us yet. If initial discussions are positive, then our department will seek that.”

Frascati House, which ex- tends to about 27,900 square feet, is in the A94 Blackrock Eircode area, which was officially recorded by the Central Statistics Office as having the highest median price for home purchases last year.

The building advertised on Knight Frank estate agents’ website describes Frascati House as a “five-storey over under-croft car park office building that occupies a prominent position overlooking Frascati Road in Blackrock”.

The office accommodation is described as “predominantly” open-plan, with a large canteen area on part of the fourth floor and a number of meeting rooms and boardrooms.

A representative of the estate agent claimed its client had not offered its building to any department.

Mr O’Gorman’s spokesperson was not able to provide further detail, although it is understood the use of Frascati House was referenced at a meeting of ministers, advisers and senior officials at last week’s meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Ukraine.

There was also discussion of potential accommodation in Kilkenny, but a well-placed source said there is currently no substantive offer on the table.

Mr O’Gorman told the meeting of continuing work to address the accommodation shortfall, including the use of the site of the old military installation at Columb Barracks in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, for rapid-build pod-style accommodation.

About 50 units with 200 beds are expected to come on stream by the summer and will be used for families.

The same number is also envisaged for an existing direct provision site in Athlone, also Co Westmeath, but this is likely to take longer.

The Department of Equality has also been asked to draw up a paper on potential changes to supports for Ukrainian refugees to be discussed by coalition leaders towards the end of this month.

Officials are examining how to more closely align state supports with other EU member states as Ireland is considered an “outlier”, according to a source, who said it has the highest proportion of Ukrainians in state-provided accommodation, and within that, in serviced accommodation.