Refugee (12) documents journey fleeing Ukraine as she is due in Ireland this weekend

A Polish armed forces member waves to children who arrived in a Ukrainian train from Lviv. Photo by: Reuters

A 12-year-old refugee that is documenting her experiences fleeing Ukraine is due to arrive in Ireland with her grandmother.

Yeva and her grandmother Irina fled their home in Kharkiv, first stopping in Hungary with the hope of starting a new life in Ireland, after their home was destroyed by Russian shelling.

Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O’Brien joined the two on their evacuation train out of Ukraine, and Yeva told him that she’s writing about her experiences in a daily journal which she has called War 2022: Through the eyes of a child.

The broadcaster has been sharing excerpts of Yeva reading her book in Russian.

Four pupils in Mount Anville Secondary School in Dublin, heard about Yeva and posted a video message to her on social media.

Mr O’Brien said he showed Yeva the video while on the evacuation train, and that she “choked up”.

In the video, the third-year pupils say: “Hi Yeva, we are four girls in third year Mount Anville and we heard about you coming to Ireland.

"We wish you a safe journey with you and your grandmother.

“This is the support board Mount Anville has made for you and Ukraine.

"We hope you and your grandmother have a safe trip and we are so excited for you to come to Ireland or even Mount Anville.”

Looks like Yeva & Irina are going to Ireland! #YevasDiary

Students at @mtanville sent her this.

Watched it with her now on evacuation train outa Ukraine. Chokes up. pic.twitter.com/yA41qBfOOw — Paraic O'Brien (@paraicobrien) March 8, 2022

An online fundraiser has been set up by Catherine O’Flanagan to help Yeva and her grandmother with expenses once they arrive in Ireland.

Ms O’Flanagan said she has been in touch with Yeva and Irena and will be housing them once they arrive.

Hoping to raise €5,000 for the refugees, she wrote: “My name is Catherine and I was so taken with this story on Channel 4 news about Yeva and her grandmother Irena that I got in touch with them and am helping them come to Ireland.

"You can follow part of their journey on Channel 4 news and on Twitter using the hashtag #YevasDiary.

"They hope to land in Dublin at the weekend and will stay with my husband and me for the next few months. Their home in Kharkiv is bombed and the area is surrounded by Russian troops. They have very little possessions and no access to money.

“They don't know if they will ever get home and get access to some Social Welfare supports, but will need more money to cover longer-term accommodation and living costs. Anything they don’t need will be donated to the Irish Red Cross and their appeal for Ukraine.”

Over two million people have now fled the war in Ukraine, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee saying today that “just over 2,500” Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland.