Reform of smoky fuels will save lives in Ireland, says Eamon Ryan as new regulations set to come into effect in autumn

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan today claimed victory for people’s health on the settling of the turf wars.

While the Greens has listened to Coalition colleagues and Independents, he said, the big picture was that reform of smoky fuels would save lives in Ireland.

The Greens had done what successive Governments had promised to do – bring clean across the country, not just in Dublin – over at least two decades, he said.

“We're delivering what we said we’d be delivering -- solid fuel regulations which restrict the sale of smoky fuels, and which deliver what's been promised for how-many years,” he said.

“Ministers have come and gone and they didn't jump the fence. We've just jumped the fence and I'm very pleased.”

The regulations, which will ban smoky fuel sales on retail premises and internet, were agreed at an incorporeal Cabinet meeting today. They will come into effect in the Autumn.

The regulations preserve the entitlement of those with turbary rights to sell and dispose of their personal turf as they see fit.

An idea that such use would be permitted in communities of 500 people or fewer has been junked, which rural backbenchers have seized on as a major concession – as well as the explicit right of traditional turfcutters to sell on an individual bases.

“I think it's a really significant day for the environment, improving public health, and for cleaner air right across our country,” Mr Ryan said.

