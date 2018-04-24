Referendum Commission website experiences 'teething problems' following launch

The Referendum Commission experienced technical problems this morning as the group launched its public information campaign.

The Referendum Commission experienced technical problems this morning as the group launched its public information campaign.

A number of users were unable to access the site, which provides balanced information on the upcoming abortion referendum.

A spokesperson for the commission said that the site had "teething problems" this morning. "The website was up and down for users. It was a technical issue with the URL after the website was launched.

"The site wasn't hacked and the glitch wasn't due to the high demand of people trying to access the site, it was just a technical problem." The spokesperson added that the site has now been fixed.

The independent body was set up to explain the referendum proposal, promote public awareness and encourage people to vote. Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Referendum Commission chairperson Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said the commission's job is to provide a simple, clear and independent explanation for the referendum proposal.

She added that the commission has no role in telling people what they can say or fact-checking anything claimed by either side. Its information guidelines for the referendum can be accessed on refcom2018.ie.

Online Editors