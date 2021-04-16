Reeling In The Years opens its stash of archives for trip back to 2011 this weekend

Reeling in the Years visits 2011 this weekend

After its success last week with over half a million people tuning in to watch Reeling in the Years, RTÉ will open its stash of archives again this Sunday and take a trip back to 2011.

2011 saw Queen Elizabeth II make a four-day state visit to Ireland, when she spoke Gaeilge in Dublin Castle. It was also the year President Barack Obama came to Ireland and visited his ancestral birthplace of Moneygall and addressed thousands of people at Dublin’s College Green.

It was the year Enda Kenny became Taoiseach after the general election sparked political change. A new coalition was formed between Fianna Gael and Labour as Fianna Fail and the Green Party suffered electoral losses.

Ireland got a new president in 2011, as Michael D Higgins was inaugurated in November.

This year will mark Michael D Higgins 10th year in office.

Losses took place overseas as the Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred in Japan, and the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand.

2011 was the year of the ‘Arab Spring’ as street protests and open rebellions brought down ruling regimes and dictators in countries including Tunisia, Libya and Egypt.

Prominent soundtracks from 2011 includes music from Ed Sheeran, Adele, Cee Lo Green, Imelda May, Rihanna, Calvin Harris and Florence and The Machine.

Reeling in the Years airs Sunday 18th April 2021 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.

