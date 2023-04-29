Reduced price for Marker apartments suggests market is on the down slope for investors

Ires Reit is in talks to sell the exclusive Marker Residences apartment block

The sale of Dublin’s Marker Residences is being discussed at a price dramatically below its latest valuation – a sign property prices may now be past their peak and declining.

Ires Reit, Ireland’s biggest private landlord, is in exclusive talks with Irish Life to sell the luxury modern block beside the five-star Marker Hotel, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Facebook's Irish headquarters in Dublin's Silicon Docks.

But the price under negotiation is lower than recent lofty valuations for residential property would suggest, reflecting a change in the market that could impact homeowners as well as investors.

Some Ires shareholders are agitating to stop the sale, fearing the price of €65m for the 84-unit block would force managers to revise valuations down across its entire 4000-unit portfolio.

That would have implications for the entire housing market but especially apartments, as well as affecting the share price of Ires on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Ires bought the block for €50m in 2014 and revised that valuation up to €73m in 2019, consistent with a rapidly rising property market. With prices for apartments soaring until interest rates began rising last year, its peak value was probably far higher.

But the market for commercial real estate transactions – including bulk sales of residential property – has become very soft, especially in recent months, market sources said.

A combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates have pushed valuations down and kept institutional buyers on the sidelines.

Property advisers JLL Ireland said large-scale residential prices were down 3.7pc in the first three months of 2023 and had fallen 7.1pc in the last 12 months.

Ires and cuckoo funds have dominated the market for new Dublin apartment blocks since 2018, as foreign money flooded into the country in a hunt for financial returns

The bonanza was partly fuelled by the European Central Bank (ECB)'s low interest rate policies, which meant investors had to hunt for yield, and partly by Ireland’s strong market dynamics, with low supply and high demand.

By 2019, funds were even paying a premium per unit to block-buy hundreds of homes at a time, and also underwriting the construction of thousands of new apartments in forward-purchase agreements.

But sharply rising interest rates have dramatically changed the economic landscape in the past year, which is beginning to show in the pricing of apartment assets.

However, the Marker deal may not be representative of the market in general.

Nonetheless, if it closes at the price level currently being discussed, it could force a write-down across all the Ires Reit assets within months, which could have a domino effect across the entire market.