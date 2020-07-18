Reduce social contacts, wear face mask and no house parties, says chief health boss as 21 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Another two people in Ireland have died of Covid-19, according to figures released this evening.

The numbers show there have been another 21 confirmed cases of the virus.

It means there have now been 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and 25,750 cases.

Read More

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed for people to take action preventing the spread of the virus.

“Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against Covid-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

“Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of two metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

“Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress Covid-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”

Online Editors