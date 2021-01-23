'Red zones' and sewage testing among recommendations from health experts to prevent Covid infections from spreading over Border

A team of scientists and public health experts have presented Cabinet officials with a range of suggestions to prevent Covid-19 infections from spreading over the Border including implementing restrictions and monitoring household sewage.

The plan by the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG), suggests introducing ’red zones’ in Border counties between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in which residents would be asked to stay within their county, or within a 5km radius if required, with exceptions only afforded to essential workers or those who need medical assistance.

The plan, which the Government would have to implement, has been written by Julien Mercille, an academic at University College Dublin and Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Their suggestions would attempt to "slow down the increase" in coronavirus cases throughout the Border counties, they claim.

In the document, which has been seen by the Sunday Independent, ISAG suggest introducing ‘buffer zones’ in the South where residents could move within 10km and 30km depending on the rate of infection, while Garda checkpoints would regulate movements in and out of red zones.

The proposals, which ISAG says has been developed in consultation with Australian civil servants and senior Garda officials, also include ‘sentinel zones’ where sewage testing would take place to monitor Covid cases. “The goal is to detect if Covid cases are leaking out of the red zone, making their way into the buffer zone, and spilling out into the sentinel zone. If positive cases are detected, then the red zone and buffer zone lines must be stiffened,” the report states.

Moving across the zones would be regulated by Gardai under the proposals through a system of permits that drivers would fix to their windshields. The movement would be handled at checkpoints. If a vehicle with a Northern Ireland license plate is seen on roads beyond Border counties, ISAG suggest Gardai should “pull over that car immediately” and consider a fine.

“Northern cars have nowhere to go in the South because hotels are not available and if they visit friends, they must park on the road and neighbours will call the Gardai,” states the report which adds that if implemented clearly and examples of fines are made public “illegitimate traffic from the North will be reduced greatly”.

Under the ISAG proposals, lorry drivers would be allowed to go through all zones but "would not be allowed to stop for food and coffee or interact with people in the South".

Those working in Dublin who are from Northern Ireland, such as construction workers, “must be in quarantine for some days in Dublin in a hotel” before starting work.

“If the government pays those hotel quarantine stays, it will be largely be repaid through economic activity—it’s a similar system as airport quarantine,” states the report.

An integrated cross-Border contact tracing system will also help to monitor infections, an issue that has been continually raised by Border-based medical professionals.

Mercille says the principles of the report he helped to write “are very easy to understand”.

“It’s pure and simple logic, you have to restrict movements. But to do that there has to be political will," he says, confirming officials at Cabinet-level "were shown the plan".

Tomás J. Ryan, PhD, Associate Professor at Trinity College, believes the proposals are “really do-able.

“We have discovered it takes far less effort than we thought it would take because if we want to have either a perfect zero Covid situation or an aggressive Covid suppression situation, we have to manage the Border,” he says.

