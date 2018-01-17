Ireland's forest Centre Parcs holiday village in Co Longford - due to open in summer 2019 - is on track to open on time and recruitment will get underway this year to staff the centre.

Recruitment due to get underway this year for 1,000 jobs at Ireland's first Centre Parc village

Chief Executive Officer of Center Parcs, Martin Dalby, who visited the site this week said the progress is "absolutely amazing".

The park which will cost €230m over a 18-month construction period is at week 33 and is expected to finish on time. "What we are creating there is a fantastic, unique holiday park set in 400 acres of woodland," the CEO told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme.

"There will be 500 units of accommodation, we have a fantastic indoor water park that we call the subtropical swimming paradise, we've got restaurants, bars, cafe and we've got fantastic spa." It is hoped around 1,000 permanent jobs will be created at the centre and recruitment is due to get underway in October for most of these positions.

"In terms of Ireland it's completely unique," Mr Dalby said of the park which is designed to attract predominantly Irish holidaymakers. There will be more than 150 leisure activities including water activities, badminton, bowling, zipwires and other activities the CEO said.

.Pictured in Ballymahon Co.Longford at the Coillte owned Newcastle Woods where the site will be was Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD with Martin Dalby CEO of Center Parcs. The parc is expected to open in 2019

The park will be an "all weather" experience he said. "Families need somewhere to go to spend time together," he added.

Questioned on the price point of holidays there Mr Dalby said "there is massive choice" and a "price-point for everyone".

At one of the resorts in the UK a three night stay over Easter weekend (Friday-Monday) costs £829 (€940) for a two bedroom lodge for a family of four.

Prices for Longford have not yet been advertised. He said it is expected that there will be €20m injected into the local economy according to the company's research.

Mr Dalby acknowledged that those who stay in the holiday park are likely to spend money on-site rather than in the local area. "The economic benefit will be when they are arriving and when they are leaving," he said.

The local council and business associations had extended a warm welcome to the company he said.

Online Editors