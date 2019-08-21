Recruitment drive: Dublin Bus wants more women drivers

Racing legend Rosemary Smith (82) believes "woman power is coming to the fore" with more willing to take the wheel driving buses.

Speaking at a Dublin Bus recruitment drive, she reflected that when she was younger, a woman becoming a bus driver was unheard of.

"Going way back, if you think about it, they didn't even want women to drive cars. The fact that there are, I know it's only 4pc of bus drivers that are women, shows woman power is coming to the fore yet again and I'm delighted to see that," she said.

Dublin Bus is holding a series of events in a bid to increase its number of women drivers.

Out of a total of 2,500 Dublin Bus drivers, only 97 are female. The Dublin Bus 'Give It A Spin' female recruitment drive aims to even out the ratio by attracting more women to a driving role.

It is offering a starting salary of €632.05 per four-day week (inclusive of shift and Sunday premium), which can increase to €859.62 per five-day week.

Hats off: Mya Lynn (8), from Lucan, Dublin, and motor racing icon Rosemary Smith join forces. Photo: Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Tina Ahern, who has been working as a bus driver for Dublin Bus for the past 20 years, said: "I just think the size of the bus probably puts a lot of people off, thinking 'I won't be able to do that'.

"Once you get behind the steering wheel you do realise how easy it is to do, and going to training school is amazing."

Irish Independent