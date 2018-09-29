Record-equalling four Irish players win Euromillions Plus prize of €500k

Four Irish players won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 last night, only the second time ever that so many Irish players have won in a single night.

Three of the lucky four bought their tickets in Kerry, Limerick and Sligo respectively while the fourth purchased their's online. The shops that sold the winning tickets were Der O’Sullivan’s Fine Food store in Tralee, Cecil’s Foodstore, Co. Sligo and Moss’s Spar Store, Killarney Road, Limerick.

The numbers drawn were 11, 18, 22, 30, and 35 and while the winners in Limerick and Kerry chose their numbers, the tickets purchased online and in Sligo were both Quick Pick.

The four winners now bring to a total of 26 lucky players to have won the top prize in Ireland this year. While in total there were 87,000 Irish winners on Friday, the €151 million jackpot was not won and so the prize fund rolls over to Tuesday where it will stand at €160 million.

With so many Irish winners in the EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery is advising that all players check their tickets in case of further wins.

A Spokesperson said, “The luck of the Irish certainly continues for our players in the EuroMillions game.

“Players in Ireland are enjoying a bumper year in the EuroMillions Plus game with 26 top prize winners of the €500,000 top prize.

“We look forward to welcoming all of last night’s big winners into National Lottery headquarters next week.”

Online Editors