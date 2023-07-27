Record TV viewing figures for Ireland's Women's World Cup game against Canada

Captain Katie McCabe applauded fans after defeat against Canada ended Ireland's World Cup dream in Perth. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

More than half a million television viewers watched the Fifa Women’s World Cup match between Ireland vs Canada, setting a new record as the highest watched women's team sporting event in Irish television history.

The live coverage of Ireland's second group match had an average of 550,600 people watching the game on RTÉ2, equating to 68.9pc share of viewers watching television, figures released by RTÉ show. Meanwhile, 234,883 viewers saw the live stream on the RTÉ Player.

The Republic of Ireland team, in their first time at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, played against Canada in Perth yesterday with hundreds of thousands watching from all around the world.

The Girls in Green lost to Canada 2-1, eliminating Ireland from the knockout round.

However, Katie McCabe’s score from a corner marked a historic moment for Ireland as our first-ever Women's World Cup goal for Vera Pauw's team.

The Irish captain took to social media and said: “Heartbroken but so unbelievably proud of my girls tonight we fought until the end and I hope we made you proud back home. The fans in Perth tonight were incredible from start to finish - stay with us, 1 more game to go.”

RTE said Ireland's matches at the Women's World Cup versus Australia and Canada had been the top two live events of the year-to-date on RTÉ Player.

The national broadcaster experienced some technical problems with its live broadcast of the team’s first game last Thursday, for which it issued an apology.

“The streaming numbers and TV ratings from Wednesday's game demonstrate the continuing support for the women’s national team as live audiences for women’s sport hit an all-time high.”

“On RTÉ Player there has been over 750,000 streams of all Fifa Women's World Cup games in the first seven days, with the numbers continuing to grow. On RTÉ.ie, the live blog with minute-by-minute updates from the match received over 430,000 views,” the report said.

Coverage of Ireland’s final group match against Nigeria next Monday will appear on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, 2FM, RTÉ.ie and RTÉ News channel.