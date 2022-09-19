Record numbers of young people seeking mental health support in wake of pandemic and cost-of-living crisis

Youth mental health charity Jigsaw has said the impact of Covid and the cost of living crisis is evident in young adults

Youth mental health charity Jigsaw is warning that record numbers of young people are reaching out for services due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

New data from Jigsaw’s 2021 annual report revealed the growing demand for its support services as the charity received its highest ever number of referrals last year. Referrals to its community-based services were up by a quarter last year and there was an increase of 54pc on appointments offered.

Demand for Jigsaw’s online Live Chat Service more than doubled in the past year, increasing 104pc, while there was also a 144pc increase in demand for its email support. Jigsaw said this “worrying” trend is reflected across Ireland’s mental health support services.

In February, the HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) reported a 40pc increase in the number of children waiting to be seen by their services, while Pieta House reported a 20pc increase in demand in the first three months of this year.

Jigsaw’s research has shown that young people were already facing considerable increases in anxiety, low self-esteem, feelings of isolation and low mood before the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

Sam Kelly, a second year at Trinity College Dublin and one of Jigsaw’s volunteer Youth Advocates, says the impact of Covid and the cost of living crisis is evident in young adults.

“At the end of 2019, I remember being so excited for the year ahead. I was going to finish my Leaving Cert, and have my first year in college. Two years later, it’s hard to keep track of all the missed milestones - no school graduation; a debs restricted to 30 people; and a first year of college spent in my parents’ house doing classes…

"I can see the stress that Covid and now the cost-of-living is putting on the people I know, and the worry and hardship it’s causing. As young people, if we need help today and ask for it, it’s no good to find ourselves waiting. That’s just another stress. If we are looking for support today, it’s because we need it today. Not in six or whatever months’ time, that is just too late,” Sam said.

Jigsaw is concerned that, at a time when young people already face significant challenges to their mental health, growing pressure on mental health support services means that all too often young people are facing the additional anxiety of increasing wait times with limited support options.

Sarah Cullinan, Director of Services at Jigsaw said the message “is loud and clear that many of Ireland’s young people are in real distress”.

“There is no doubt that the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis are taking a toll on their mental health and wellbeing.

"Every day at Jigsaw we hear from more and more young people who are feeling isolated, fearful and anxious about the future. The fact that they often struggle to get the support they need and deserve only adds to their anxiety and distress,” Ms Cullinan said.

In response, Jigsaw has pledged to continue to expand and look for new ways to offer its mental health supports. The last 12 months have seen the charity open a fourteenth community-based service in Tipperary and launch its Jigsaw Schools Hub offering online resources to schools.

With numbers of young people seeking support expected to continue to rise, Jigsaw is warning that this is not enough.

“The past year has highlighted, once again, that mental health services and supports in Ireland are under significant pressure,” Dr Joseph Duffy, Chief Executive Officer at Jigsaw said.

“While it is encouraging to see young people reaching out for support, at Jigsaw we are increasingly concerned about the rising levels of demand across mental health support services, and the all too clear impact that we see it having on young people’s lives.

"A shortage of trained mental health professionals, not just in Jigsaw, but in the wider mental health services, continues to stretch limited resources and is impacting on the timely support we wish to offer.

"At Jigsaw, we believe in early intervention and prevention, and have long argued that communities are an area where so much more must be done to support young people’s mental health. Far more attention needs to be devoted to preventing mental ill-health, rather than simply intervening as it arises. Schools, sports clubs, local businesses, all the groups and organisations that make up our local communities can make a huge difference in tackling poor mental health.

"At Jigsaw, we are here to make sure that young people get the help and support they need and deserve. So we are urging the government to prioritise investment now to provide the standard of mental health support that our communities and our young people deserve,” Dr Duffy said.