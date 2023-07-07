Record number of people treated at country’s six sexual assault treatment units last year

A record number of 1,072 people were treated at the country’s six sexual assault treatment units last year following a 25% increase in attendances.

The latest annual report of the HSE-funded sexual assault treatment units (SATUs) also revealed a growing trend of the use of extreme violence in sexual assaults and fears that drinks are spiked to facilitate rape and other sexual offences.

The report shows numbers attending the centres exceeded 1,000 for the first time ever in 2022 as a result of an additional 213 individuals using the service compared to the previous year.

The units are located in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Mullingar, Galway and Letterkenny.

An additional 14 people were cared for in an out-of-hours service at University Hospital Limerick last year.

The SATU in Dublin which treats 40% of all cases nationally reported a 38% increase in cases in 2022.

The report revealed physical restraints were used in 34% of incidents recorded by SATUs last year compared to 25% in 2021, while 7.5% of cases involved the use of weapons.

A total of five people were hospitalised due to injuries suffered during the assault with another four individuals hospitalised for associated mental health problems.

The report found a third of all incidents resulted in some form of injury.

In addition, 21% of patients expressed concern that drugs including alcohol were used to facilitate a sexual assault on them – up from 15% in 2021.

Almost half of all people attending a SATU last year reported consuming more than six standard drinks at the time of the incident, while 13% had taken recreational drugs.

School or third-level students accounted for 38% of all cases in 2022.

The report also highlighted how last year was the first time since 2017 that the SATU service failed to meet its key performance target of seeing 90% of all people within three hours of a request for a forensic clinical examination.

The HSE’s national clinical lead on SATUs, Maeve Eogan, said the most common reason for the failure to reach the target was the lack of access to a forensic suite at the time because it was already being used by another patient.

“This highlights the infrastructural needs of some SATU sites as the numbers presenting to the service continues to rise,” said Prof Eogan.

The SATU service carries out forensic clinical examinations on all victims of sexual violence aged 14 and over who want to make a complaint to gardaí if the incident happens within seven days of the attendance.

Sexual health screening is offered to those aged 18 years and older who do not want to report a sexual offence to gardaí but no forensic samples are taken.

If the victim of a sexual assault aged 18 and over is undecided if they want to report the offence to gardaí, forensic samples can be securely stored for up to 12 months in a SATU.

In all options, patients are offered medication including emergency contraception and preventative treatment for infectious diseases as well as psychological support.

The latest figures show 55% of patients had a forensic examination and reported the assault to gardaí last year, while 21% opted for just a health check.

A further 14% chose to have forensic evidence stored, while 7% reported the offence to gardaí without being examined.

The vast majority of people attending SATUs last year were females at 91% with 8% male patients and 1% identifying as another gender or none.

The report shows 84% of incidents last year occurred in Ireland with 25% of the total taking place in Dublin, while 80% of all patients identified as Irish.

A breakdown of the description of assailants shows 60% of patients attending a SATU last year knew their attacker while 26% said the offender was a stranger.

The report recorded that 2% of individuals described their assailant as a “person in authority”, while 14% were attacked by someone they had met for the first time in the previous 24 hours.

The sexual assaults occurred evenly throughout the year, while 56% of cases took place at weekends between Fridays and Sundays.

Prof Eogan said 31% of patients attended SATUs out of hours which emphasised the importance of access to the units on a 24-hour basis.

She also acknowledged all the people who attended SATUs around the country last year.

“Nobody ever ‘wants’ to attend a SATU and we never cease to be amazed by the strength that our service users display, despite the significance of the events they have experienced,” she added.