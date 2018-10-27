Record number of female troops heading to Lebanon

A new battalion of peacekeepers heading to Lebanon will include the biggest ever deployment of female troops to a single mission.

It will also be the largest deployment by the Defence Forces overseas in six years.

Members of the 113th Infantry Battalion were reviewed as they marched through the centre of Galway by Defence Minister Paul Kehoe and deputy chief of staff for operations Major General Kieran Brennan yesterday.

The 442-strong group includes two members of the Armed Forces of Malta, who underwent their training at the Curragh, and 22 women.

Following the decision of the Finns and the Estonians to withdraw from the mission from next month, the Irish agreed to fill the gap for a year while a replacement country is being determined by the United Nations.

Cpl Shelley Kehoe (28) is the current Wexford camogie captain and has won five All-Ireland medals. She also happens to be Minister Kehoe's neice. Her last deployment was in 2011.

"I am not too bad in that I have no kids or anything. I know it's hard leaving family behind but when you see the people with kids it's that much harder on them," she said. "The Army has really benefited my camogie career. I would be hoping to step back into that when I get back in May."

Meanwhile, Pte Robert Ó Flatharta will spend the end of next week buying and wrapping Christmas presents for his daughter before he departs Ireland for a first tour of Lebanon with the 113th Infantry Battalion. The Camus native (25) will spend his first Christmas away from partner Ciara McDonagh and daughter Ellie.

"Ellie is just two-and-a-half. It does add a bit to it when I won't be there at Christmas but what can you do," said Pte Ó Flatharta. "We don't have anything done yet but we will wrap the presents up next week before I leave. That will be tough but I will get a video of her opening them. And I will get to spend the summer with them then too."

He added: "There is always a threat out there. You always have to be vigilant."

Pte Ó Flatharta is one of five Connemara natives who will go to Lebanon this time around. He leaves Dublin Airport on November 10, but the first group departs next Friday.

Fermoy man Sgt Shane Higgins will tour with his brother Declan again this year. He leaves his wife Stephanie and children Sorcha, Fionn, Naoise and Culann behind.

"It's my first trip in eight years. Myself and Deccie were in Liberia together on my first trip, along with my other brother, Trevor, who is in the Canadian Army now," said Sgt Higgins (36). "It will be tough leaving my family, but it's part of the job."

