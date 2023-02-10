Record hospital overcrowding has pushed up waiting lists again, new figures show

Record hospital overcrowding as Ireland was hit by a ‘tripledemic’ has led to another rise in waiting lists as patients had operations and procedures cancelled, new figures reveal today.

The figures show that 83,477 public patients are now on day and inpatient lists for surgery.

This compares to 81,586 last month and 80,232 in December.

There are now 589,670 patients on outpatient waiting lists to see a specialist, up from 584,626 last month.

Another 24,746 people are in need of an endoscopy compared to 24,029 in January.

The figures show the fall out from repeated cancellations as hospitals had to make room for patients on trolleys in emergency departments.

President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), Prof Robert Landers said: “Consultants are very concerned not enough is being done to increase hospital capacity so patients can be treated as needed.

"It is only when capacity is increased and additional consultants are appointed will we see treatment volumes in public hospitals grow significantly above pre-pandemic levels. That will start to address the backlog of care and bring waiting lists down.”

The number of people waiting for essential care is unlikely to reduce in the year ahead due to ongoing hospital capacity deficits and record numbers of consultant vacancies, the doctors’ organisation said.

The IHCA said if all the queues are taken in to account, there were 101,000 more people on hospital waiting lists at the end of January 2023 than there was three years ago pre-pandemic.

A total of 877,685 people were on some form of NTPF waiting list at the end of January, which is an increase of 13pc compared with the same month in 2020.

Waiting lists for inpatient/day case treatment have increased by almost a quarter (24pc), or by 16,100 additional patients, over the same three-year period, to 83,477. This is the highest level it has been since June 2020 when there were 84,223 awaiting a hospital procedure.

Analysis from the IHCA shows that an additional 32,900 (+6%) people have also been added to outpatient waiting lists since January 2020.

Last month was the first time since August 2022 that the outpatient waiting list has increased compared with the previous month’s figure. The number of ‘long waiters’ waiting over 18 months for an appointment has also increased month-on-month for the first time since January 2022 to 95,500 – an increase of 1,200 in a single month.

Such long waits for assessment and treatment are associated with worse patient outcomes and can lead to additional demands on healthcare resources due to the additional treatments required to manage symptoms.

These excessive wait times have also fed into the record attendances and overcrowding witnessed at our Emergency Departments in recent months, as patients awaiting scheduled treatment have been forced into the more chaotic and costly emergency treatment route.

This in turn has contributed to the cancellation of thousands of hospital procedures every month, pushing waiting lists up even further in a continuing ‘vicious cycle’ in our health service.