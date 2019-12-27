Record 900,000 people applied for Irish passport in 2019

A RECORD 900,000 people applied for an Irish passport this year, ranging in age from five days to 101 years.

A RECORD 900,000 people applied for an Irish passport this year, ranging in age from five days to 101 years.

More than one in 10 Irish passports now being issued is being given to a UK resident, showing the major impact Brexit is having.

Figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs show March was the busiest month on record ever for passport applications.

This point coincided with the original date on which the UK was due to leave the European Union.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In