Record 12,259 now homeless as impact of ending eviction ban is ‘beginning to be felt’

Homeless campaigners are calling for urgent action because they say the lifting of the ‘no-fault’ eviction ban has contributed to an all-time record of more than 12,000 people without a home.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin said the Government must now reinstate the eviction ban after the latest figures from the Department of Housing revealed that 12,259 adults and children were homeless last month; an increase of 246 people over March.

“Today's homeless figures from the Department of Housing have reached a new and terrifying record – 12,259 people, including 3,594 children, were in Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation in April. This represents an increase of 246 people on March,” he said.

“This is a very significant increase in homelessness in the first month since the ending of the ban on no-fault evictions. On the basis of what we are seeing in constituency offices across the state, homelessness is going to continue to rise at an even faster rate in the coming months. Today's figures confirm once again that the Government's decision to end the ban on no-fault evictions was wrong. It also highlights the fact that they simply did not have the emergency measures in place to deal with the ending of the ban.”

He said schemes to address the crisis – including the tenant-in situ scheme and the output of construction of social and affordable homes – were too slow.

“No additional supply of social housing using emergency planning and procurement powers has even been initiated,” he said.

“Government must immediately reinstate the ban on no-fault evictions. They must increase and accelerate the delivery of social homes, including a significant number of high-grade modular homes delivered with emergency planning and procurement powers. They must also provide councils with additional staff to speed up the processing time for the tenant-in-situ scheme. Failure to do this will see homelessness continue to rise in the coming months approaching and eventually breaching the 13,000 number.

"Government must change their approach to this ever deepening homeless crisis before things get even worse.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Kenny, CEO of the Dublin Simon Community, said Dublin was bearing the brunt of the crisis with 9,010 people in emergency accommodation last month, an increase of 3pc over March and a 24pc increase over the past year.

“We are frustrated, but unfortunately, this is nothing new,” she said in a statement today.

“Last week, the Dublin Simon Outreach team logged more than 90 calls in a four-hour period, three times what is typical. Callers were facing imminent homelessness or were already sleeping in cars or on couches. The aftermath of the lifting of the eviction ban is beginning to be felt as tenancies come to an end, and many multiples of people are entering homelessness than are exiting homelessness. Should trends continue in this manner, we may see emergency figures in our capital reach five digits by the end of the summer. “

“The human and financial cost of homelessness is substantial, but there are immediate measures that can prevent its occurrence at the outset. We are calling for the implementation of short and medium-term homelessness prevention measures, to include fully resourced tenancy sustainment services, homelessness prevention teams to be established in each local authority, and a review of Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to reflect market rates, in conjunction with the longer-term plan to increase housing supply. People becoming homeless in the weeks and months ahead should not have to wait until 2024 or 2025 for homes to live in.

“As the crisis grinds on, Dublin Simon continues to respond with agility and determination, in spite of the heightened pressures we face,” she said.

Ms Kenny added: “We are calling on Government to deliver sustained funding for the homelessness sector.”

Focus Ireland said: “These April figures give the first indication of the impact of the lifting of the eviction ban on March 31.”

However, Focus Ireland noted that, given the phased approach adopted by Government, the full impact would be seen in the coming months as Notices of Termination came due and more people were evicted from their homes.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan explains: “As we all know, there was a pause on ‘No Fault’ evictions under ban. Lifting the ban did not have an immediate impact on all tenants at risk, and we will continue to the impact of that decision through May and June depending on the date of the original termination of tenancy. Focus Ireland, along with many other agencies and local authorities, are working hard to make the Government’s ‘safety net’ measures work, but despite many successes, there are just too many holes in the net and people are falling through into homelessness.”