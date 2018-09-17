Receiver appointed to house converted into 11 apartments 'gravely concerned' about health and safety

The receiver appointed to a Dublin property converted into 11 apartments by a landlord says he is "gravely concerned" about the health and safety of tenants.

Independent.ie previously highlighted the substandard conditions tenants in 50 Leinster House, Leinster Road, Rathmines have been living in.

The front door of the house has been broken for weeks; there are holes in the hallway walls, mould on the carpet and walls and issues with overflowing sewage.

Tenants also claim that fire alarms aren't working and fear the banister on the stairs is on the "verge of collapsing".

Grant Thornton was appointed as receiver on June 7, 2016 over the assets and Con Ryan and May Ryan, owners of the Leinster Road property.

The receiver wrote to tenants this week saying the receivership is being disputed and is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings.

"It has recently come to my attention through news reports published on Independent.ie that the property is currently in clear breach of health and safety standards. This is a matter of grave concern to me and my professional advisors and my priority at this juncture is to ensure the health and safety of all occupant of, and visitors to, the property," the letter said.

"I have written to the parties concerned on an urgent basis, including Ms Sarah Ryan, who I understand collects rent from you, to ensure that immediate action is taken to safeguard all occupants of the property.

Dirty carpets in the property

"I have further requested that my agents be allowed access to inspect the property with a view to recommending the specific actions required to address the health and safety issues and to secure the property."

The house is owned by a Mr Con Ryan from Ballinahinch, Co Tipperary, according to documents filed in the Registry of Deeds.

Con Ryan was previously director of Con J Ryan & Co, an estate agents which was dissolved in 2010.

It is understood he doesn't have any involvement in the running of the property, as he leased it to a woman named Sarah Ryan in 2014.

Tenants have been paying varying rents of up to €1,400 per month.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said no planning permission was granted to convert the property into 11 apartments.

The Fire Prevention Officer carried out an inspection and a formal letter has been sent to the owners outlining the areas of concern.

"Dublin City Council's Planning Enforcement Section have also been notified," the spokesperson confirmed.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board website, four of the apartments - no 6, 7, 8 and 11 - are registered as tenancies.

The exact number of tenants living in the building is unclear but Ms Ryan confirmed a couple shares one of the apartments with their baby.

"I'm the landlady and I'm keeping it all above board," Ms Ryan said.

"There's no issue with overcrowding. I've had Dublin City Council out and I got a letter from Dublin Fire Brigade saying particular works are needed, but some of the tenants won't let them in to their apartments to carry out work."

Ms Ryan did not respond to further questions due to "ongoing legal proceedings".

