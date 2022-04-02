Recall of some Kinder Surprise treats after ten cases of food poisoning reported here

The Kinder Surprise products involved in the recall, with best before dates between 11/7/22 and 7/10/22

Ten cases of food poisoning in Ireland have been linked to batches of the popular Kinder Surprise chocolate treats.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today said a recall of some Kinder Surprise chocolate products is underway due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella.

The FSAI, together with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, is investigating the outbreak which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries.

To date, there have been ten cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak.

The FSAI said a number of the Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The food safety body is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.

The batches being recalled are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3. All the best before dates are between July 11, 2022, and October 7, 2022.

FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne urged people to be vigilant.

“If anyone has any of the affected product at home, we are advising them not to eat it,” she said.

“We know that these particular Kinder Surprise products are popular with young children.

“Given that we are approaching Easter, we would urge parents and guardians to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that any are not eaten.

“We have ten cases of Salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to these products. The most common symptom of Salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.”

The FSAI said it is liaising with the Department of Health and working closely with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FSAI said they will provide further updates, as necessary.

