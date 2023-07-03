‘Rebalancing’ needed in RTÉ to restore public service ethos - Tánaiste

RTÉ bosses lobbied Government for more money after alarm bells went out on Ryan Tubridy's pay‘Culture of the agent’ was predominant in RTÉ, says TánaisteDecisions on RTÉ’s future will be driven by what ‘is the right thing’ for public broadcasting – Paschal Donohoe

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said there need to be a “rebalancing” between public service and commercial at RTÉ.

Mr Martin said it’s now clear “the culture of the agent” seems to have been predominant in the national broadcaster and the public service ethos must be restored.

Cabinet is expected sign off on terms of reference for a government commissioned external review into culture and governance at RTÉ when it meets tomorrow. An external auditor will be tasked with going through the broadcaster’s accounts.

The Tánaiste told RTÉ's News at One: “The external review will deal with issues around the governance of RTÉ but also culture within RTÉ and my own observations are that there has to be a rebalancing in terms of the public service ethos of the station.

“The commercial activity – which is essential, let's be frank. I mean, the licence fee brings in about €200 million and the commercial revenue is about €148 million. So, that's an important dimension to the revenue base but I think we are concerned in terms of how the culture, if you like, of the agent seems to have been predominant over the collective so to speak.

"There’s always a balance between the predominance of personality in broadcasting and in journalism. By definition, that is a fact but the balance perhaps has clearly gone the wrong way and in terms of public service broadcasting. I think we need to rebalance that.

“And we also need to work at the broader picture in terms of the pay and conditions, because we've heard a lot of stories since this overall situation has been revealed about the pay and conditions of people on the ground working within RTÉ.

“So, I do think this is an opportunity to take a root and branch look at this because we do remember during COVID-19 that the public service that was provided by RTE was exceptional, and was very important in terms of the nation's response to that crisis.

Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said that decisions on RTÉ’s future will be driven by “what is the right thing” for public broadcasting.

His comments come amid reports over the weekend that up to 400 jobs could be cut at RTÉ in a redundancy scheme.

Media Minister Catherine Martin has insisted the Government has no plans to force RTÉ to introduce widespread job cuts.

Speaking today, Paschal Donohoe said “virtually none” of the people who may be worried about losing their jobs due to possible cuts at the broadcaster are involved in the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal.

“I’m really aware of the fact that we are talking about the jobs of a large number of people, virtually none of whom were involved in the issues that are causing such public concern,” the minister said.

“Whatever decisions are taken about the size and scale of RTÉ in the future, will be driven by what is the right thing for public broadcasting.

“The vast majority of people in RTÉ were not involved in the issues that are at the heart of the public discourse at the moment.”

Minister Donohoe said the “exact truth” has to be established of the scandal.

He said there will be a need for a State broadcaster even after the scandal concludes

“We are going to need an RTÉ at the end of all of this, we are going to need public broadcasting.”

He refused to say if there should be a cap on RTÉ presenters’ pay but said:

“We have to have far, far more clarity and transparency how existing pay policy is implemented because clearly our understanding in recent years is wrong and that’s not acceptable to Government, to the Oireachtas and I believe to the television licence paying public.”

The Irish Independent today revealed how RTÉ bosses continued to desperately lobby the Government for more money, even after alarm bells were sounded on the Ryan Tubridy payments time bomb.

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes met Government officials on the very day Mr Tubridy announced his exit from the Late Late Show.

Eight days earlier, she was told the two invoices for €75,000 had been found by auditors, who were demanding answers.

Yet the broadcaster continued to press the Coalition on “the need for interim funding for RTÉ pending a sustainable funding model and to communicate issues and concerns regarding funding of public service broadcasting”.

Media Minister Catherine Martin had a report on reform of the licence fee ready to consider before the Tubridy scandal emerged.

Official documents show the intense lobbying RTÉ had undertaken to make the case for additional funding.

The minister and her officials went to Donnybrook in February to discuss current and future funding with Ms Forbes and RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh. There was a follow-up meeting on March 16, held online, attended by Ms Forbes and department secretary general Katherine Licken. A further meeting was held on April 23 between the minister’s special adviser Tanya Warren and RTÉ head of public affairs strategy Vivienne Flood. They discussed an update on licence fee reform deliberations and to provide greater clarity as to the timelines of upcoming deliberations.

New poll shows exactly who the public blame for RTE payment scandal

By this stage, the RTÉ board knew the auditors Deloitte had discovered a major issue and had hired accountants Grant Thornton to investigate. Ms Martin was told in late March a financial issue had arisen but there was no detail provided to her. There is no suggestion Ms Flood knew what was happening.

“The matter was not discussed at the meeting between the minister’s adviser and RTÉ in April 2023,” the department said.

However, the RTÉ chair and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst did also meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in May to lobby for funding.

Mr Varadkar has expressed his annoyance at the Government not being told earlier what was going on in RTÉ.

Last year, Ms Forbes held a series of meetings, including with then taoiseach Michéal Martin in Government Buildings, Communications Minister Eamon Ryan and several senior civil servants on “concerns regarding the funding of public service broadcasting and the need for a sustainable funding model”. Ms Forbes met Mr Varadkar and then Department of An Taoiseach Secretary General Martin Fraser in late 2021 on licence fee reform.

Coalition leaders will tonight meet to discuss using special powers to appoint an outside auditor to review RTÉ’s finances.

The Cabinet will then sign off the terms of reference for an external review into the State broadcaster.

The IRFU said it had “no involvement” with Rugby World Cup travel plans for RTÉ after it emerged the broadcaster paid for six people to travel to Japan in 2019 at the cost of €111,000 through the controversial barter account.

A further €138,000 was spent on 10-year tickets through the account.

“The sale of IRFU 10-year tickets to 3rd parties is conducted on an ‘arm’s length’ basis,” said a spokesperson.

Junior minister Ossian Smyth told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics there was “absolutely no truth” to a report in The Mail on Sunday that suggested a redundancy scheme may lay off up to 400 people.

“I spoke to Minister Catherine Martin this morning about it. Her focus is going to be to protect the employees throughout all of this.”

The Indo Daily: Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly & Dee Forbes – Profiling The Talent, His Agent & The Director

He said there was “no credence” to suggestions RTÉ’s 2FM would be sold and the RTÉ Two channel scrapped.

He said Cabinet would sign off on the inquiry and “somebody who is very senior and respected for corporate governance” would be appointed.

“I expect that that process will take a number of months and that there will be interim reports while that’s going on.”

TDs and Senators at the Media Committee are set for a second grilling of RTÉ top brass on Wednesday, while the Public Accounts committee will decide on Thursday who to will invite next.

The two Dáil committees have requested a stream of documents and information from executives, including details of incoming Late Late presenter Patrick Kielty’s contract, former director general Dee Forbes’ contract and how much the unsuccessful Toy Show Musical cost to stage.

There were “no proposals” by Media Minister Catherine Martin for staff redundancies or selling off RTÉ 2 or 2FM, a spokesperson for her said.

This would be a decision for the RTÉ board “in the first instance”.

“Fundamental” change was needed at the State broadcaster and not “piecemeal” reactions and she recognised the “real and understandable anger the public feels”.

“What is needed now is an in-depth and comprehensive examination of the fundamental issues underlying what happened, and well thought-out recommendations for Minister Martin and the Government to consider in order to re-establish trust in RTE by the public and staff.”

The Government now also has RTÉ’s annual report, which was submitted last Friday.

The New Economy and Recovery Authority (NewERA) will examine the report “as a matter of urgency” and it will be then brought to Cabinet.