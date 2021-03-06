Reasons for tragic murder of Hennessy brothers may never fully be understood

THE world Johnny Hennessy lived in – his ramshackle house and the dozen or so acres of farmland that surround it – had recently begun to close in.

As Covid-19 restrictions took hold, the highlight of his week, a handball game in the local handball alley with five or six friends, was no more.

His daily trips into the town for supper, either in the Ramble Inn or the Hunter’s Rest, had also stopped. Then there was the fall-off in his door-to-door timber runs, selling blocks to locals in return for a few bob.

It was a means to an end for someone who had very little, but it was also a chance to chat with whoever he was delivering to.

For a quiet, slightly “odd” man who had few social outlets even before the curtailments of Covid-19, the restrictions had signalled the loss of much, if not all of his interaction with outsiders. Beyond that, it was the company of his brothers, Willie and Paddy, who came daily to the farm to work, that punctured the lull of what had become an increasingly insular existence.

Covid-19 isolation could well have played a part in the horror that unfolded on the Hennessy farm last week, say friends.

But exactly what led Johnny to murder his two brothers in a brutal axe attack that became a bloody massacre still remains unclear.

“I would say Covid had a lot to do with what he did,” said a close friend and neighbour this week.

“Myself and another friend of Johnny’s have been going over this ever since what happened. I didn’t really think of it much at the time but he was on his own in that house and it would have been lonely and that. It was a rough house, cold and fairly basic to put it nicely. The handball had more or less stopped, he wasn’t going in to town for dinner every night like he used to and he was there on his own.”

***

It was in the early hours of last Friday morning that neighbours became aware something sinister had happened on the Hennessy farm. Calls went between houses, suggesting two of the brothers had been shot. A garda alert for a red Toyota Corolla left locals in little doubt as to for whom they were looking. “Straight away I knew the make and registration of the car was Johnny’s,” said a neighbour.

“I knew for a fact that there were no firearms in that house so I didn’t believe that he had shot them. They never kept a gun, ever.”

From the details that have been pieced together so far, it seems that on Thursday evening, as the three men worked in the timbering shed, something sparked a row.

Things became so heated that Johnny made a phonecall to someone in the wider family, telling them to “get over here quickly”.

The relative was so concerned that they rang the garda station at Mitchelstown to ask for help. Gardaí followed up with a phone call to the Hennessy brothers. It is not clear which or how many brothers were spoken to, but gardaí were assured the situation had been defused and there was no need for their intervention on the farm.

The alarm was later raised at about midnight after Paddy Hennessy’s ex-wife Stephanie and daughter Elaine arrived at the farm, where they found Mr Hennessy with severe head injuries in the timbering yard. Willie was later found in the shed by gardaí.

According to sources, the men had been using industrial timber cutting machines and would not have heard if the other was being attacked. Johnny, who later took his own life, is believed to have taken both men by surprise, ferociously assaulting both with an axe in a frenzied and brutal attack.

The relative who made the call to gardaí, it seems, may well have avoided walking in on a killing spree.

***

Time stood still on the Hennessy farm this week. In the timbering yard – a small area with pallets of wood stacked high, scraps of timber strewn across the ground and piles of neatly cut logs – everything remained as it was left by Willie (66), Johnny (59) and Paddy (60). Willie’s navy van, with dog grooming lettering that he never removed from the bodywork, was parked where he left it. Outside the largest shed, Paddy’s red Avensis sat reversed into its regular spot. Just below, at the rundown bungalow where the Hennessy men had grown up, a small outdoor light was still on. Several bunches of flowers, carefully placed next to the gate, were all that hinted at the horror that will leave the farm forever still.

Death, and the dark shadow it casts over those left behind, had once again left its familiar calling card at the Hennessy family door.

The Hennessys – Tom and Eily – had four boys, Jer Paddy, Willie and Johnny, as well as a girl, Breda.

Tom had died when the children were young, following a freak fall from a bicycle. A maternal uncle also died in a caravan fire, according to a close friend of the family. Then, in 2012, Paddy’s son Paudie took his own life, followed two years later by the loss of Jerry, also by suicide.

His loss hit all of his siblings hard, but Johnny found it particularly difficult to come to terms with his brother’s death. The two men had lived together all their lives, staying on at the home house together after Paddy and Willie moved out: Willie into a council house at Stag Park and Paddy, who was separated, living with his daughter, Elaine (30), at her home at Linden Hill.

The reasons behind Jer’s decision to end his life at 57 had haunted him for years.

“He probably took it harder than Paddy and Willie because they were so close,” said a friend.

“He would say to me that he just couldn’t figure it out, that Jerry was so normal the few days before. They were very close, fierce close… and the next thing he (Jer) did what he did.”

In the seven years that followed his brother’s death, Johnny lived alone. The brothers had a small timbering business – with Willie and Johnny selling timbering blocks door to door to locals and Paddy running a separate “kindling” route.

“Johnny and Willie also had their cattle on the farm – beef,” said a friend.

“Willie would come every day and work there until very late. Paddy had a job in town at the local tyre place and he would come in the evenings. They were very close and you never really saw one without the other.”

Paddy, it seems, had established more of a life way from the farm, with Willie, even though he had moved away, spending most of his time with Johnny.

The farmhouse, according to a friend, was extremely cold – barely habitable with little or no cooking facilities.

“A neighbour would bring the two boys their Christmas dinner,” said the friend.

All three brothers were well known in the community, playing handball in Mitchelstown from an early age and later hurling with local club Ballygiblin in the 1970s and 1980s. Willie enjoyed reading books and is described as a “very knowledgeable man”. Paddy, a grandfather, was the most chatty of the three.

Johnny was friendly with people he knew, said friends. One friend reluctantly alluded to him suffering from undiagnosed bouts of depression, suggesting it may have contributed to his state of mind in recent weeks. “It’s not something you would go into,” said the friend.

By all accounts, Johnny Hennessy was a man who lived outside the system– he never visited the dentist, rarely saw a GP and didn’t do any banking.

One friend recalled an incident with a bundle of cash – €1,500 – that was the proceeds of the sale of cattle. There had been a series of break-ins at the house and the money was placed in a biscuit tin for safe keeping. Johnny unwittingly threw it in a fire, burning every note to a crisp.

Locally, a picture has been painted of three brothers who were extremely close. Their land, it seems, was worth very little and other than a previous attempt by Willie to sell part of his share, there doesn’t appear to have been any recent plans to offload parts of the farm.

“Willie told me that if he sold the land it would be gone and they would have the money but it would be gone in six months as well. He would be left with nothing.”

Johnny was in a similar financial position, with the prospect of being left with “nothing” never too far away.

“He wouldn’t have had much at all and things were fairly tight,” said a friend.

Theories on what drove him to kill his brothers, including a suggestion that there was a petty dispute over the timbering business, are being investigated by gardaí. However, for those who thought they knew him, there is a lingering sense of disbelief.

“None of the reasons that have been speculated could explain what led to this,” said a friend.

“Maybe it was a combination of things, the loneliness and the pent-up frustrations, simmering tensions over petty things. Maybe a button was pushed and Johnny just lost it or maybe we will just never know.”

This week, Johnny Hennessy joined his brother Jer in the plot where he was laid to rest seven years ago.

A few hundred meters away, at the grave of Paudie Hennessy, the coffins of Paddy and Willie were lowered into the ground.

In the background, what remains of the Hennessy family, once again, plunged into an unimaginable grief.