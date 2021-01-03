Real IRA founder McKevitt (71) dies after cancer battle

The founder of the Real IRA, Michael McKevitt, has died in hospital following a long battle with cancer.

The 71-year-old - one of four men found liable for the Omagh bombing following a landmark civil action by relatives of some of the victims - died at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital yesterday. Family members were at his bedside.

McKevitt was married to Bernadette Sands-McKevitt, a sister of 1981 hunger striker and MP Bobby Sands.

Senior security sources expressed concerns yesterday at his "expected military funeral" and about how gardaí would "ensure mourners accede to Covid guidelines".

One senior source has confirmed there would be a garda presence at McKevitt's funeral given his criminal background and because of adherence to funeral regulations during the pandemic.

In a statement issued by the Republican Network for Unity yesterday on its Facebook page, the group said: "(We) are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and comrade Michael McKevitt."

Diagnosed with cancer in 2015, McKevitt had a kidney removed while serving a 20-year sentence for directing terrorism. He was released from prison in 2016 but had spent the majority of the time since then in hospital.

Despite being found liable, he claimed to have had no involvement in the 1998 bomb attack in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in which 29 people died, including a woman pregnant with twins.

No one has ever been convicted of the bombing, the single biggest atrocity of the Troubles.

A native of Co Louth, McKevitt joined the Provisional IRA at the outbreak of the Troubles.

In February 1975 he was shot in the knees by the Official IRA during a feud between the two groups.

He was a long-time senior member of the Provisional IRA before quitting in protest at its ceasefires.

McKevitt launched the dissident group the Real IRA, which carried out the Omagh bombing just four months after the Good Friday Agreement was signed off.

In 2009 the judge in a civil case in the Belfast High Court ruled that McKevitt, Liam Campbell, Colm Murphy and Seamus Daly were all liable for the bombing, ordering them to hand over £1.6m (€1.8m) in damages.

Campbell and McKevitt took their case to Europe, arguing the civil action had been unfair. Seven judges at the European Court of Human Rights unanimously rejected the case.

McKevitt was found guilty of directing terrorism and membership of an illegal organisation in August 2003.

During his trial, Mr Justice Richard Johnson said: "The accused played a leading role in the organisation [Real IRA] which he directed and induced others to join."

Sunday Independent