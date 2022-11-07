Ready to grab a bargain? Tips for shoppers ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 in Ireland

Cyber Monday has really taken off in recent years as people look for an online bargain. Photo: Stock image

Shoppers on Dublin's Grafton Street, where trade will be as brisk as ever for Black Friday

If you do your prep work, there are plenty of bargains to be had on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Photo: Stock image

Black Friday has snowballed into one of Ireland's biggest sales bonanzas on the calendar over the past few years.

Irish shoppers are encouraged to research reviews and regular prices ahead of Black Friday to know if they are getting a good deal.

Consumers should bear in mind that although Black Friday can offer some great discounts, not all offers may be as good as they seem.

It used to be a tradition reserved to the US but now sends Irish shoppers into a frenzy every November.

Black Friday originated in America with retailers dropping their prices the day after Thanksgiving in the hope of enticing customers.

The huge discounts, deals and offers were supposed to encourage shoppers to bag all their Christmas presents ahead of the December rush.

In the last few years, Irish retailers have hopped on the bandwagon, delighting those looking for a good bargain.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, though some retailers are extending their bargains more than just that day.

Most online retailers take part in the Black Friday sales, and this year promises to be no exception.

Some of the best offers will be found online when the deals drop at midnight.

However, if you have what it takes to brave the hoards of bargain hunters and Irish weather, some stores will open much earlier than usual, from around 6am.

Plenty of big names partake in the shopping phenomenon – from clothing stores to electronic stores, sports retailers to online retailers.

Cyber Monday is another big sales day to look for, offering the best in online deals, and it falls on November 28.

Last year’s Black Friday was an unusual event as worldwide supply chains were still in chaos due to the lockdowns imposed in countries globally to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Some discounted items suffered low stock levels as a result but things should be back to normal this year.

Shoppers are also being warned to watch out for criminals and online scams this Black Friday.

Electronics, trainers, phones and clothing are popular products used to reel victims in.

Criminals set up fake websites and may offer goods that are bogus, shoddy or never arrive.

Three Black Friday tips for Irish shoppers

1. Know what you want – work out what you need or want to buy and how much you’re prepared to spend before you start shopping in the sales.

2. Do your research and find out about offers in advance – sign up to your favourite retailers’ newsletters for inside tips, or check their social media pages ahead of the sales for any clues or hints to what will be on offer.

3. Make sure you’re getting a genuine deal – look at the price on previous days to make sure you really are getting a good deal.