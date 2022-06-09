Ray Coyle, who has died at 70, was a consummate showman and an astute, self-made millionaire

Gregarious and generous, Ray Coyle was a consummate showman and an astute, self-made millionaire.

Over the course of a decades-long career as an entrepreneur, the former potato farmer ploughed his own furrow. The highs outweighed the lows and the risks he took along the way have ultimately paid off.

Most of the millions of visitors who have passed through the gates of Tayto Park outside Ashbourne, Co Meath, won’t even know Ray Coyle’s name.

But he was the driving force behind a theme park that has become one of the country’s biggest attractions.

Read More

He has stuffed millions of euro of his own money into the venture, heavily involved in the business at an age when many people might have been thinking about retiring.

Mr Coyle (70) also previously admitted that Tayto Park was the biggest risk he ever took. Within the first few months of opening, he thought it was going to fail.

But by 2011, it was thriving.

In 2019 – before the pandemic struck – it made a €2m profit on turnover of €18.8m.

Tayto Park features a host of attractions as well as its Viking Voyage water ride.

In 2015 – the year its Cú Chulainn roller-coaster opened – 700,000 people visited Tayto Park. In 2018, the figure had slipped to just over 600,000.

When Mr Coyle first talked about his planned park in 2008, he had hoped to attract at least 60,000 visitors a year. People thought he was nuts. He set out to prove them wrong.

I last spoke to him in February this year, when it was announced that from the end of 2022, the Tayto name would no longer adorn the park.

He insisted he would not be selling the theme park, which had opened in 2010, in the depths of a recession as the financial crisis hammered the country.

“I have no intention of selling the park, and we’re looking forward to making a big announcement in three weeks’ time,” he told me.

Expand Close Ray Coyle pictured in July 2006. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ray Coyle pictured in July 2006. Photo: Mark Condren

In an additional statement at the time, Mr Coyle said the name would be changed to “better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years”.

Mr Coyle said €30m would be invested in the park over the next two years.

“I am delighted to have aligned with one of the most iconic Irish brands, so successfully, for over a decade,” he added.

Tayto is owned by Germany’s Intersnack, which also owns many well-known brands such as KP, Hunky Dorys, Skips and Hula-Hoops.

Mr Coyle returned from the United States in 1974 – still only 22 – and began working as a potato farmer in the Ashbourne area, where his father had also been a farmer and publican.

In the mid-1970s Mr Coyle made a fortune from his spuds, as a drought in the UK and mainland Europe hurt supplies. He bought a large tract of land – about 700 acres – and kept farming, growing potatoes for customers including Tayto and Perry.

But then he became mired in debt.

He famously raffled off 280 acres of land in 1982 in order to pay back £1.2m (€1.5m) owed to banks as his business struggled. TV celebrity Mike Murphy did the draw at Goffs in Co Kildare – it became a national sensation.

Paying off the debts gave him the ability to start a modest business – making crisps.

He founded his Largo Foods in 1982 with just eight workers and it grew to own brands including Hunky Dorys. It first customers included Feargal Quinn’s Superquinn, with Largo making the chain’s own-brand ‘Thrift’ crisps.

He acquired the Perry and Sam Spudz brands, bolstering his firm’s credentials and business base. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he opened a crisp factory in the Czech Republic.

Bulmers maker C&C, meanwhile, owned the Tayto brand, and Largo Foods was eventually making the iconic crisp brand on contract for it.

C&C decided to put Tayto up for sale, and in 2006 Largo Foods emerged as the winning bidder, paying €68m. But that included €40m of debt.

Largo Foods embarked on a marketing blitz with Mr Tayto, putting him up as a ‘candidate’ in a general election and bringing a character to life. At one stage, he made an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.

Mr Coyle even went on to sell Tayto crisps in Libya, having teamed up with a Libyan national who had lived in Ireland for years.

An 80,000 sq ft factory in the suburbs of Tripoli was built in 2008 and Mr Coyle stumped up about €2m for the project.

It produced Tayto products for three years, and even became briefly profitable before the country was torn apart by civil war in 2011.

It had been a rare misstep for the entrepreneur, who at that stage was already easing back on his control of Largo Foods. He sold an initial 15pc stake in Largo to Intersnack in 2007 for €15m, needing a financial partner to help underpin the business which was challenged by debt and high interest rates because of the Tayto purchase.

He later sold a further stake in the snack maker to the German firm, and in 2015 sold his final 25pc holding in Largo to Intersnack. He stepped down as chairman of Largo Foods in 2016, and previously admitted he was sad to leave the company that had been such a big part of his life.

Meanwhile, he has invested in a range of other businesses alongside other high-profile Irish executives.

His self-belief and entrepreneurship were ahead of their time in a country that until the 1990s was still a European economic backwater.

He blazed a trail that has emboldened others and his legacy will undoubtedly be felt for a long time to come.