Ray Coyle, who has died at 70, was a consummate showman and an astute, self-made millionaire

Ray Coyle with a Steller&rsquo;s Sea Eagle from the Falconry at Tayto Park in 2017. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
John Mulligan

Gregarious and generous, Ray Coyle was a consummate showman and an astute, self-made millionaire.

Over the course of a decades-long career as an entrepreneur, the former potato farmer ploughed his own furrow. The highs outweighed the lows and the risks he took along the way have ultimately paid off.

