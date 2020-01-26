Raw, wintry weather and snow in sight as Met Éireann issues weather advisory

MET ÉIREANN has advised the public that the coming days will see raw, wintry weather with cold temperatures.

MET ÉIREANN has advised the public that the coming days will see raw, wintry weather with cold temperatures.

While there is no weather warning currently in place, an advisory has been issued for the entire country.

It is set to kick in from 6pm on Sunday to Tuesday 3pm as hail, sleet and snow showers will occur in some parts of the country.

Meteorologist and forecaster with Met Éireann Gerry Murphy said that the advisory is to “give people the heads up that the weather really for the next couple of days is very cold”.

Today will be “very cold” and windy with the east of the country staying dry and most of the showers predicted for the west.

“There will be plenty of showers for the west and during the day it’ll be mostly rain or hail,” said Mr Murphy.

Temperatures will drop to -1 and -2 degrees tonight.

“There will be a band of showers coming across tonight some of them will fall as sleet and possibly a few will fall as snow on hills and mountains,” Mr Murphy added.

“But there is that risk of some of those showers being of snow overnight.”

The cold snap will continue into tomorrow and Tuesday.

Monday will be a very cold day with temperatures of three to six degrees with most of the showers taking place in the west of the country.

“It’ll feel quite raw, there will be blustery south west winds, some of those showers again will fall as hail, sleet, and then snow on hills possibly,” he added.

Any snow showers will take place during the night on higher ground and mostly in Connacht and Ulster, when temperatures are at their lowest.

Tuesday will remain cold with more wintry showers and temperatures of four to six degrees.

It’ll also be windy, with gusty winds and outbreaks of rain in northern areas.

However, the weather will pick up in temperatures from Wednesday onwards, with highs of four to six degrees.

It’ll be less cold and sunny spells are also predicted.

Online Editors