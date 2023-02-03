The FSAI has warned consumers not to eat the affected chicken products

A recall of chicken products in Ireland has been extended after further testing of samples.

The raw chicken has been recalled from Irish supermarkets due to the "possible presence of Salmonella”.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the chicken producer Western Brand had extended a "precautionary recall" of some of its products which have used by dates of February 5, 6 and 7.

The FSAI confirmed that the recall is linked to the ongoing investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine into incidences of Salmonella infection in a number of broiler flocks, which are chickens bred for their meat.

It follows an earlier alert issued by the FSAI and a recall of raw chicken products issued on January 24.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of human illness linked to the investigation.

The specific items that have been recalled are:

The FSAI said retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

The earlier recall was issued on January 24, and covered the following products.

FSAI chief executive Pamela Byrne has warned consumers not to eat the affected products.

“If anyone has any of the affected chicken product at home, we are advising them not to eat it. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of human illness linked to this investigation. Just as a reminder to consumers, raw chicken should always be handled hygienically to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat food and raw chicken should never be washed. Always wash your hands after handling it and always wash any utensils you’ve used to prepare it. Raw chicken should always be cooked thoroughly before eating it,” she said.

The FSAI said people infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

"The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps," it states on the FSAI website.

"The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness."