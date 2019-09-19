'Rats making my life hell', says stressed mum

A Dublin woman says she is "stressed out of her mind" because of a rat infestation in her kitchen.

Angelina Strickland (43) has been living in a council house on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8, with her four children, aged 20, 16, 15 and 12, for nearly two decades.

Ms Strickland said her kitchen had become infested over the past year. Despite calling pest control, the rodents have not gone away.

She feels Dublin City Council has not done enough to help her get rid of the rats.

"They're actually after gnawing a hole in my fridge, and getting inside my fridge," she told the Herald.

Bricks

"This is nothing to do with pest control - they're doing their job. It's Dublin City Council that's not doing their job.

"They're coming in; they know how to get in. They [the council] pulled all the bricks up outside, underneath the window. I told them that's not where the problem is.

"I know myself they're coming from the corner of underneath the boiler because I'm getting up every morning and I'm finding insulation on the countertops.

"They're getting in through a hole somewhere along that way. I went down last night and I heard the noise of them.

"There's not only one, there's more than one. I'd say there's a few of them. I rang Dublin City Council and a man come around and said to me, 'What do you want the council to do?'

"I said I want them to get down and fix the problem. They're telling me there's nothing they can do.

"It's all right for Dublin City Council to not go near it, but for me, I have to live with them.

"I have to throw out a full freezer, fridge, full of food - everything out, I can't cook. I'm constantly bleaching the place to keep it clean."

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: "The City Council and the HSE work hard to alleviate any rat sightings.

"Both the HSE and the City Council have heavily invested in time and resources to treat this problem.

"The City Council have dedicated teams who work specifically in this area and are highly trained and comply with all relevant standards required," the spokesperson added.

"Working closely with the local area offices, residents and caretakers, our housing complexes are treated on a regular basis and we maximise our efforts by unblocking sewer pipes, filling and sealing holes/gaps, removing debris and meeting and discussing with our tenants their responsibilities in helping to prevent infestations."

