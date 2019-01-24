A number of people were forced to flee their flats in Rathmines in Dublin this morning after a fire broke out in a dry cleaners below their accommodation.

Rathmines residents forced to flee after fire broke out in dry cleaners

The fire was reported at around 7am on Rathmines Road in the ground floor property.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to an emergency call and sent two tenders from Dolphin’s Barn station and one from Donnybrook.

The premises was closed at the time and the emergency service had to force entry and use breathing apparatus and ladders while bringing the fire under control.

An evacuation of the upstairs flats was already in progress when the fire brigade arrived and there were no reports of injuries.

The flats were searched by fire crews after the fire but everyone was reported to have got out on time.

The scene of a fire at a dry cleaners on Rathmines Road . Photo: Frank McGrath

There was extensive damage caused to the dry cleaners in the fire.

Early indications are that blaze was accidental but Gardai sealed off the business until an examination of the scene could be carried out.

Online Editors