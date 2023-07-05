Rare native Irish plants will become extinct as climate change alters habitats

Rare native plants will become extinct and non-native deer will increase across Ireland under the influence of climate change.

Researchers from University College Cork say beauties such as spring vetch, wood crane’s bill, nettle-leaved bellflower and Mackay’s heath will disappear.

These small flowering plants have been part of the Irish landscape for centuries but will be lost as their habitats change under new climate conditions and as those new habitats attract deer.

They are already vulnerable as their homes in woodland, bog, heath and riversides are under pressure from changing land uses but climate change will make matters worse.

The plants are among 13 vulnerable varieties in the study which found four might enjoy an expanded range but six were likely to vanish.

Researchers also plotted the future of four deer species, showing that how their populations changed and moved would also have consequences for the plants.

They concluded that the non-native sika would expand its range while fallow deer and muntjac were expected to decrease in numbers.

The native red deer has mixed fortunes, declining under moderate climate change scenarios but increasing under more extreme changes.

James O’Mahony, lead author of the study, said the findings should inform conservation efforts in the years ahead.

“Plants play a fundamental role in maintaining biodiversity, supporting native wildlife, ensuring the long-term resilience of our natural habitat, and protecting part of Ireland’s natural heritage,” he said.

“We must prioritise the conservation of native flora from the potential negative impacts of both native and non-native deer species.”

The research also points to an increasingly important role for urban green spaces in counteracting the negative impacts of climate change.

The paper, published in the journal, Annals of GIS (GeoInformation Science), gives the example of the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin in the Phoenix Park where a recent audit identified 297 species of plant.

“While significantly larger than the average urban greenspace in Ireland, the importance of these refuges to native species is clear,” it says.

"Moreover, given the avoidance of urban centres by deer species in Ireland, urban areas could provide a refuge for many plant species, including endangered and vulnerable species to not only persist, but thrive under future climates.”

More than a million species globally are threatened with extinction due to climate change, with invasive species ranked as one of the leading drivers of global biodiversity loss.

Photo: Spring vetch, CT Johansson/Wikimedia.org