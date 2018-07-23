Rare coral discovered in Irish waters on deep sea research mission

The previously undocumented coral has been discovered by a team of marine scientists, who have now returned to Galway after spending three weeks at sea investigating Ireland's deep ocean territory 300 miles off the west coast.

The survey led to several discoveries in Irish water, and has called Irish deep-waters as a ‘haven’ for the rare and delicate deep sea black corals.

Among the several ‘firsts’ discovered were a species of octocoral, which grows into huge fans with a delicate porcelain-like skeleton, and a species of black coral different to others described to date, which may prove to be an entirely new species.

A potential sponge reef has also been found on the Rockhall Bank. Described as "highly unusual", it is made up of living and dead sponges that form a habitat for many other marine creatures. Formations of this kind have only been previously recorded in Canadian waters.

“This is the first time I have seen a sponge reef like this in nearly 20 years of studying the deep north east Atlantic,” said Dr. Kerry Howell from Plymouth University, who was one of the researchers involved.

“This is an important find. Sponges play a key role in the marine ecosystem providing habitat for other species and recycling nutrients. They may even be a source of new antibiotics. The new data will help us understand where and why do these reefs occur.”

The researchers carried out their survey with the Marine Institute's remotely operated vehicle, Holland 1 (ROV) using the ILV Granuaile. The ROV can operate at depths of up to three kilometres, giving researchers an in-depth view into the ecosystems that exist far below the sea surface.

Hence, they were able to gather samples, record high definition video footage and monitor underwater conditions, 300 miles off the coast.

The cold water coral reefs in question are ecosystems that host a diverse range of marine animals including sea fans, sponges, worms, starfish, crustaceans and a variety of fish species, making them vitally important habitats for marine biodiversity.

The survey, titled “SeaRover,” is the second of three planned expeditions jointly funded by the Irish Government and the EU's European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF). It is part of an ongoing ocean mapping program.

Online Editors