Rare 15th century silver Irish chalice to be auctioned in the UK

The 15th century chalice will be auctioned in the UK next week as is believed to have been created circa 1480

An “exceptionally rare” 15th century silver-gilt Irish chalice is to be auctioned in Dorset next week.

The 286 gramme pre-Reformation silver chalice is thought to date back to circa 1480 and has been stored for the past century in a simple box in the stables of a Devon manor house, auctioneers Duke’s Auctions have confirmed.

Curators at the National Museum of Ireland have compared the chalice to another example made in Galway and pointed out that the rare and unusual spreading profile of the foot may suggest a very slightly earlier date than other known examples.

Very few chalices of this date are documented and almost all are in public collections.

Read More

A close example is ‘The Tynagh Chalice’ in the treasury of Clonfert Cathedral, County Galway. The Tynagh Chalice has similar decoration but was made approximately two decades later than the chalice, around 1500.

The chalice was previously owned by Wilson Rae-Scott, a financier from London, before it was left by descent to the current owner.

Most pre-Reformation precious metal objects such as this did not survive religious reform, as they were usually consigned to the melting pot with the metal either re-used to make a new, updated object, or sold to raise funds.

Phillipa Glanville OBE, former chief curator of Metalwork at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, has suggested that the chalice may have been buried, accounting for its survival.

Senan MacDonagh of Duke’s Auctions, Dorchester said: “The chalice is already exciting a lot of interest among museums as well as private collectors. With my own family from the West of Ireland, it is exciting to handle such a rare object from that part of the world connected to Ireland’s history”.

The chalice will come to auction with an estimate of between €6,000 and €12,000 and will take place at Duke’s Fine Art Saleroom, Brewery Square, Dorchester, on July 2.

Read More



