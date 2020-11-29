Rapper Kalusha OG charged with assaulting garda

A LONDON rapper and his brother have appeared in court charged with assaulting a garda in the city centre over the weekend.

The alleged incident happened while gardaí were carrying out patrols to police the current Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Prince Umoh (26), whose stage name is Kalusha OG, and his younger brother Victor (24) appeared before Dublin District Court on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged the brothers assaulted Garda Lorcan Murphy at Exchequer Street, Dublin 2, at 8.45pm the previous evening.

Gardaí objected to bail on the grounds that both men were a flight risk as they currently reside in London. The court also heard one of the men, Victor Umoh, told gardaí he had "no intention of hanging around in Ireland".

They are charged with assault under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. They are also charged with two public order offences as well as assaulting a peace officer or obstructing a peace officer under Section 19 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Neither man made any reply to charge when cautioned, the court heard.

Gda Murphy, of Pearse Street garda station, gave evidence of the arrest, charge, and caution of Victor Umoh.

He said he was objecting to bail being granted on the grounds that the accused was a flight risk.

The court heard Mr Umoh currently resides in London and was the holder of an Italian passport.

Gda Murphy also told the court that the accused admitted to gardaí he had "no intention of hanging around in Ireland."

Garda Fionn Mulligan, of Pearse Street garda station, gave evidence of the arrest, charge, and caution of Prince Umoh.

He said that the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Gda Mulligan also objected to bail on the grounds that Prince Umoh was a flight risk as he currently resides in London and is the holder of an Italian passport.

Judge Grainne Malone granted both men bail on conditions which include that they sign on daily at Mountjoy garda station and observe a curfew.

They must also reside at an address in Drumcondra, Dublin 3. They are due to appear before the court again on Tuesday.

