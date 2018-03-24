Rapist gang boss Christy Griffin to return to Dublin city on release, defying threats to life

Rapist mob boss Christy Griffin will be out of prison in a matter of weeks, and the Herald has learned that he plans to remain in the capital despite continuing threats to his life.

Rapist mob boss Christy Griffin will be out of prison in a matter of weeks, and the Herald has learned that he plans to remain in the capital despite continuing threats to his life.

Gardai have not yet formally warned paedophile Griffin (48) of an active threat, nor have they drawn up any special policing plan for the gangster's planned mid-April release from the Midlands Prison.

However, sources said this is expected to change. Sources said that, despite making a major settlement with the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2009, Griffin will still have access to hundreds of thousands of euro thanks to a major property portfolio, including houses abroad.

Lucrative They also said he owns a lucrative "front shop" in the north inner city.

From 1993 to 2001, Griffin bought several properties and amassed hundreds of thousands of euro, which he kept in various bank accounts and not all of it was seized. "Griffin will have access to lots of cash, make no mistake about that. The feeling is that he's definitely going to stay in Dublin," a source said.

"This rapist's imminent release is not what the north inner city needs now, as the area has been destroyed with the Hutch-Kinahan feud already. "It is not known what side, if any, he will take in that gang war."

In 2011, Griffin had his life sentence for the rape of his partner's daughter reduced to 15 years, meaning he will be back on the streets of the capital in less than a month.

His brave victim, who gave crucial evidence in the course of two trials in 2006 and 2007, had been regularly sexually abused by Griffin from the age of eight until she was 16.

Griffin's vile actions led to a bitter feud in the north inner city, where once-loyal associates turned against each other and took sides with and against him in a dispute that went on to claim five lives. One of the five men killed was Griffin's close associate Anthony 'Anto' Russell (30), who was shot dead in a pub in Artane in April 2008.

Sources said this murder could well have major repercussions when Griffin is released. It has emerged that the gangster could go to war with reckless Ballymun criminal Derek 'Bottler' Devoy's associates, because he blames his crew and his slain brother 'Mad Mickey' Devoy for sourcing the guns used in Russell's murder.

Derek ‘Bottler ‘Devoy pictured at the scene of the shooting on Balbutcher Drive Ballymun.

"It would be a very serious and dangerous scenario indeed if Griffin and Bottler Devoy's associates went head-to-head, but this could easily happen," a source said. "For very different reasons they're among the most hated men in the organised crime scene, and an active feud between them could lead to serious bloodshed." Compounding fears of a feud between the two factions is the fact that a very close, long-time associate of Griffin is suspected of being involved in the double murder that saw Devoy's sister Antoinette Corbally and equally innocent man Clinton Shannon shot dead last August.

Bottler was the intended target. However, Griffin has numerous other gang enemies, and sources have warned that he faces being murdered if he remains in Ireland. As part of the previous north inner city feud, Griffin's home in Swords was sprayed with gunfire in 2005 and a grenade was thrown at the property in 2006.

One major gangster who is unlikely to get involved in attacks on Griffin is the Coolock-based drugs trafficker known as 'Mr Big'. The Herald can reveal he is linked to two young up-and-coming north inner city criminals who have a very close association with Griffin. Since being sent to the Midlands Prison after his rape conviction in April 2007, Griffin has been mainly under a special protection regime.

When he was originally sentenced to life in jail, there had already been two tit-for-tat gun murders linked to the bitter feud, which began when Griffin was charged with a litany of sexual offences. It was in this dangerously toxic atmosphere that he was convicted. Handing him a life sentence that was later overturned, the late Mr Justice Paul Carney - who was himself placed under armed garda protection for the duration of the trial - delivered a scathing judgment on the pervert to a hushed courtroom.

Horrendous He described Griffin's previous record as "horrendous" and said the sentence had to "take in- to account the age of the victim" and the "gravity of the offences". While violence raged on the streets of the north inner city, much of it perpetrated by Griffin's mob, the gangster lived a relatively stable life during his time in jail.

In 2011 he was subjected to a savage assault in the recreational area of the Midlands Prison, which was not feud-related. Last September, Griffin had his jailhouse privileges withdrawn after he was caught with a contraband mobile phone in his cell and was moved to a different wing.

Online Editors