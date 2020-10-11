Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead pictured this evening at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A further 814 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 42,528.

Another two deaths related to Covid-19 have also been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,826.

As of 2pm today, 204 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

226 of the cases announced today are in Dublin, followed by 64 in Galway. A further 56 are in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7 day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50pc. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”

Of the cases announced today, 430 are men and 381 are women.

70pc are under the age of 45 and the median age is 32 years old.

