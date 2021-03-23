Rapid testing in walk-in PCR centres to be part of localised approach in Covid blackspots

Rapid testing may be a part of a “strategic approach” to target Covid blackspots across the country.

Walk-in PCR testing, not requiring a referral from a GP, will form a part of some of the public health measures to aid parts of the country which are struggling with high cases.

Speaking at the Department of Health, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed these plans, saying that walk-in centres will be introduced in regions with high incidences.

“This week we’ll be introducing walk-in PCR testing without a referral in some parts of the country where we’ve seen very high incidence,” he said.

He said he hopes this will be rolled out this week and that locations for the walk-in PCR centres will also be announced later this week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that this will form a part of a “strategic approach”.

“Rapid testing may come into play as a strategic approach in areas of high incidence in localised areas,” said Mr Martin.

“That’s something that the Minister for Health is working on with Nphet in terms of adding a more localised response to areas of high outbreak in terms of the application of antigen testing.”

Mr Martin said that while regional lockdowns are not being examined by Government at the moment, there is capacity for “localisation”.

“Within our overall plan, the facility for localisation is there but we’ve made no decision in relation to that,” he added.

Mr Donelly said antigen testing, as well as a strong Garda presence and engagement with third level institutions and employers, will suppress the virus.

“If we do that, we buy ourselves more time. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccines. They are incredibly effective, we’ve seen astonishingly positive results.

“We need that bit more to vaccinate more people,” he said.

Last night, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said testing is being examined as one of the public health measures that would help communities with high incidences.

