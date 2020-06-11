Rapid delivery: Fota celebrates the birth of three cheetah cubs

Fota Wildlife Park has celebrated a triple boost with the birth of adorable cheetah cubs.

The park, which lost an estimated €1.2m amid the Covid-19 crisis but reopened on May 20, confirmed the birth of three northern cheetah cubs to parents Gráinne and Sam.

Cheetahs rank amongst the most successful species at Fota, with a remarkable total of 230 cubs born over the past 35 years.

The park has now launched a public competition to help choose suitable names for the trio.

There are only 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild and they are considered highly endangered.

Each month Fota faces animal feed costs of €30,000, with visitor income now crucial.

Park director Sean McKeown said the cubs were a sign of brighter times ahead for the park.

"We are delighted to announce the birth of these cheetah cubs today and we are also very happy to report that public and visitor feedback since reopening has been very positive.

"Gate receipts, entry tickets and membership sales provide the vast portion of our income, which allows us to continue our conservation work and education programmes on the need to conserve our global biodiversity."

Irish Independent