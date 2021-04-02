| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rape victim ‘upset and appalled’ after local businessmen gave ‘glowing’ character references in support of the attacker

Conor McQuaid was last month jailed for six-and-a-half years for rape. Stock picture Expand

Close

Conor McQuaid was last month jailed for six-and-a-half years for rape. Stock picture

Conor McQuaid was last month jailed for six-and-a-half years for rape. Stock picture

Conor McQuaid was last month jailed for six-and-a-half years for rape. Stock picture

Robin Schiller

A RAPE victim has said she is "upset and appalled" after local businessmen gave "glowing" character references in support of her attacker after he was convicted.

Last month Conor McQuaid (26) was jailed for six-and-a-half years for the rape of the woman in Kerry three years ago.

He had denied the allegations but was found guilty following a jury trial.

Most Watched

Privacy