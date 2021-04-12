Rape accused denied raping alleged victim saying “there is no rape within marriage”, court hears

A witness at a rape trial has told a jury that the accused, whom she knew through her mosque, told her he could not have raped the alleged victim because “there is no rape within marriage”.

The now 36-year-old complainant has already testified that after a ceremony took place between her and the accused in another mosque, the 54-year-old man took her back to his flat and raped her a number of times over the course of three days.

Today’s witness told Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, that the complainant emailed her in December 2017 days after she had introduced her to the accused with the intention of setting them up for marriage.

In the email the complainant said that the accused “forced her to do it” following what the complainant believed was a marriage ceremony.

The complainant was asking for advice on whether it was a marriage that had taken place between them and the witness testified that she suggested to the woman that she ask the accused for an affidavit proving that it was a legally binding marriage.

The woman told Eanna Mulloy SC, defending, during cross-examination that she did this for the complainant’s own “self-preservation for her family back home”.

“If she was seen to have had any sexual intercourse outside of marriage it could be disastrous for her, potentially very dangerous and life-threatening,” the witness told the jury.

She said the complainant wanted to do this and spoke to the accused on the phone about it.

The witness said four days after she spoke to the complainant she got a text from the accused and arranged to meet him in her office. She said he seemed concerned about the complainant.

“I was quite abrupt and said some very strong words. I said ‘Why did you rape her?’ He said he didn’t. He said you cannot rape inside marriage,” the woman continued.

She said she told him “you are in a different country now and there are different laws here” before she informed him that you can rape within marriage.

The witness confirmed that “sexual intercourse outside of marriage is forbidden in Islamic culture”.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to three counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape of the woman in his Dublin home on various occasions over the weekend of December 1 to December 3, 2017.

The woman earlier testified that on a visit to Ireland in November 2017 she decided to seek asylum here in order to flee from an arranged marriage in her home country.

She travelled to Dublin to file an application with the International Protection Office. She was told about a particular centre who could help her and a contact in this centre then told her about a mosque in Dublin.

She said she became aware that there was a service that was provided to the Muslim community where they could arrange meetings between people who were interested in getting married. She was introduced to the accused through this mosque and they met a number of times.

Today's told the jury she had introduced the complainant and the accused, who are both practising Muslims, to each other after they had separately expressed an interest to meet someone within the faith that they could marry.

The woman confirmed that she facilitated a meeting between the accused and the complainant in her office and later recommended they have some phone conversations between them before a second meeting.

Neither the accused nor the complainant came to the arranged second meeting.

She then got an email from the complainant that Sunday evening but she didn’t open it until the following morning.

The woman told Mr Gillane that in that email the complainant said she was “seriously worried” and was looking for her point of view.

In the email the complainant said she and the accused “appeared” to have got married in the mosque where an imam and four witnesses were present. She said they “had been pronounced man and wife”.

The complainant said the accused had wanted sexual intercourse and “ended up forcing me to do it”.

She asked in the email if he was her husband or not and asked her what she should do.

The witness said she was shocked that the marriage had taken place so quickly.

The woman told Mr Gillane that she was not involved in arranging any kind of ceremony for the accused and the complainant and had informed them both during their meeting that her centre could not facilitate a marriage ceremony for them.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Alex Owens.

Online Editors