Ransomware attack ‘far more challenging than Covid’ - Cork doctor says hospital patients facing ‘extreme’ delays

Hospitals are under severe pressure due to the lack of IT infrastructure and the return to handwritten records due to the ransomware attack on the HSE.

The ransomware attack that crippled the HSE has been far more challenging to staff than Covid-19 and means patients are facing extreme delays, a Cork consultant has said.

Dr Conor Deasy of Cork University Hospital (CUH) has asked for the “emergency department be reserved for emergencies” as the hospital struggles to deliver safe care.

“We are still in the thick of it and patients are experiencing extreme delays,” Dr Deasy said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This is far more challenging than Covid, which hasn’t gone away either.

“What we’re finding is that when we see patients who have been waiting up to 12 hours to see a doctor, they didn’t realise the extent of the ransomware attack on frontline care delivery.

Dr Deasy said the “reality” was staff are reduced to using handwritten records for keeping track of patient details. He said the ability of staff to provide timely, safe care to patients is really compromised by the slow process.

“If we were an airline we would be shut down, we would be grounded and not allowed to fly, it would be so unsafe. But we’re not; we’re a hospital and we have to keep vital services going.

Earlier this week, Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor at the HSE, said that the ransomware attack, “didn’t switch off the hospital computer system, it destroyed the IT system”.

“This is not a check, firewall and switch on, this is a complete rebuild,” Dr Hamilton said.

“This week we are seeing some services come on line which is brilliant but there is a long way to go.

“The restoration of healthcare systems requires all IT run devices checked, cleansed or replaced and then connected to the rebuilt IT system. This is huge,” Dr Hamilton said.

Dr Deasy said that the cyberattack came at a bad time as emergency department figures were up 30pc in comparison to before Covid attendances.

The consultant said that concern about symptoms of vaccine side effects coupled with GPs being so busy, were adding to delays at CUH.

“Their GPs are extremely busy too with Covid consequences and the vaccination programme. There is an increase in healthcare demand,” Dr Deasy said.

He said GP out-of-hours services, injury units and pharmacies are resources people should look to use if they need medical care that isn’t urgent and they are having trouble accessing their GP.

Dr Deasy said CUH currently have “unstable platforms” running in the hospital with some registration systems coming back online and crashing soon after. He said he “doesn’t know” when staff will be able to rely on stable IT systems once again.