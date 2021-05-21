| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ransom Mafia: The secret world of the cyberattackers

The Russian Wizard Spider gang is believed to be behind a cyberattack on the State on a scale never seen before. It was the first time that a country’s entire health service has been targeted in a bid to extort a vast ransom. John Meagher reports

Expert: Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360, says the pandemic and the dominance of remote working has been a boon to hackers. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
&lsquo;The cyber gang could double-dip&rsquo;: Jude McCorry, from Cavan, who became the chair of CyberScotland Partnership this week Expand
HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has insisted that paying any ransom would be &ldquo;a race to the bottom&rdquo; Expand
The cyber gangs know that for some companies their insurance policies will cover ransomware payments, of up to £5m in some cases Expand
Motorists queue at a Circle K petrol station in North Carolina after fuel shortages in the area following the Colonial Pipeline hack. Expand

Close

Expert: Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360, says the pandemic and the dominance of remote working has been a boon to hackers. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Expert: Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360, says the pandemic and the dominance of remote working has been a boon to hackers. Photo by Steve Humphreys

&lsquo;The cyber gang could double-dip&rsquo;: Jude McCorry, from Cavan, who became the chair of CyberScotland Partnership this week

‘The cyber gang could double-dip’: Jude McCorry, from Cavan, who became the chair of CyberScotland Partnership this week

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has insisted that paying any ransom would be &ldquo;a race to the bottom&rdquo;

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has insisted that paying any ransom would be “a race to the bottom”

The cyber gangs know that for some companies their insurance policies will cover ransomware payments, of up to £5m in some cases

The cyber gangs know that for some companies their insurance policies will cover ransomware payments, of up to £5m in some cases

Motorists queue at a Circle K petrol station in North Carolina after fuel shortages in the area following the Colonial Pipeline hack.

Motorists queue at a Circle K petrol station in North Carolina after fuel shortages in the area following the Colonial Pipeline hack.

/

Expert: Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360, says the pandemic and the dominance of remote working has been a boon to hackers. Photo by Steve Humphreys

John Meagher Twitter Email

On Thursday of last week, the two million Covid jab mark was reached in this country. Micheál Martin tweeted that it was “another important milestone” and paid tribute to the “dedication of vaccine teams”.

But just a few hours after the Taoiseach’s feelgood tweet, the first sign emerged that Ireland’s health service was about to be hit by a fresh crisis of enormous magnitude.

Most Watched

Privacy