Rank-and-file gardaí oppose commissioner’s decision to end Covid roster

The organisation representing rank-and-file gardaí have reacted with disappointment to the Garda Commissioner’s decision to discontinue the emergency roster introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and revert to the previous garda roster.

All gardaí were informed this evening that Commissioner Drew Harris intends from November 6 to revert to the pre-Covid roster.

That roster, known as the Westmanstown Roster, requires gardaí to work a ten-hour shift for six days followed by four days off.

The announcement was made following a meeting this afternoon between the Commissioner, senior garda management and the four garda representative associations, the GRA, the AGSI, the Superintendents' Association and the Chief Superintendents' Association.

This evening Ronan Slevin, the interim general secretary of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said in a statement: “We believe that a return to the pre-Covid roster would have a negative impact on our members’ wellbeing with less members on the ground at any given time, a continued and escalated dependence on overtime, as well as seriously damaging their work-life balance as members will be required to attend work for up to 25 extra days per year.

“This comes at a time when our members continue to struggle with a cost-of-living crisis with extra costs in both childcare, travel and other work-related expenses.”

Mr Slevin said that garda staff associations had been given one hour’s notice ahead of an online meeting hosted at Garda HQ at 4pm today. He said that the GRA presented “a proposed alternative roster back in January of this year which would have seen the continuation of the 12-hour, ‘4 On-4 Off’ Contingency Roster.”

He added: “The GRA discussed these developments at a specially convened meeting of our Central Executive Committee directly after today’s announcement and we firmly believe that any such change in shift patterns will result in another erosion of our work-life balance and health and safety, as well as having a damaging effect on our ability to attract new members to our ranks and retain the members we currently have.”

Commissioner Harris said that the emergency roster no longer meets the criteria of serving the public, supporting the vulnerable, ensuring the health and wellbeing of gardaí, and allowing him to effectively and efficiently manage the organisation within the budget available.

In a statement this evening, the body that represents middle management in An Garda Síchána, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said it is reviewing the decision by the Commissioner.

AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said: “In March 2020 AGSI members changed their agreed roster to police the Covid-19 pandemic in answer to the national emergency at that time.

“This was done on the clear understanding that we would revert to our original and agreed work pattern when the Covid emergency was over.

“For some significant time now, the Commissioner has been extending this emergency roster and has today informed AGSI that he will, on the 6th November, revert to our pre-Covid roster.

“The AGSI national executive will meet our legal team in the coming days to discuss the implications of this decision.”

Commissioner Harris said he remains committed to reaching agreement with all parties on a future roster with the assistance of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).