Rampaging pigeon causes chaos in Junior Cert exam

A PIGEON caused chaos when it invaded an exam hall and “deposited” droppings on several exam papers before fleeing the scene.

Junior Certificate students in St. Mary’s College in Rathmines, south Dublin were working their way through a religion exam on Thursday when the bird entered the scene and caused havoc.

The school later reassured students via Twitter that candidates “whose RE papers were deposited upon by the pigeon, will not lose marks for poor presentation.”

The tweet also included the warning that “If the pigeon remains in the exam hall tomorrow, the German exam will be moved to the study.”

At that point there had apparently been several unsuccessful attempts to remove the pigeon.

Luckily the exams can now take place as planned after the pigeon decided to leave the hall. The school announced the update on Friday morning via Twitter and bid the pigeon farewell.

“The pigeon has left the building. We wish it a long and happy summer. German exam today at 9:30 in the usual venue,” the tweet read.

