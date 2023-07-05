Rally to be held in support of library workers following campaign to remove ‘inappropriate’ books

THE public have been challenged to show their support for library workers who have been verbally abused and intimidated as part of a campaign to remove books that some conservative protesters have deemed to be 'inappropriate'.

Trade union Fórsa will organise a solidarity rally on Friday to demonstrate public support for library workers who have been subjected to a campaign of harassment over recent months by conservative and far right agitators.

The rally will take place outside Cork's main library on the Grand Parade at 12.30pm - and those who value books, tolerance and inclusivity have been urged to show their support for staff.

After a brief rally, the demonstration will move to Cork City Hall where officials have been urged to do more to support library staff and protect them from the campaign of harassment.

Over recent months, staff have had to cope with protesters entering the library and trying to remove books that they deem to be 'inappropriate' - mostly in respect of LGBTQ+ issues.

Some books have been physically removed from the library despite the objections of staff while, in other cases, books were defaced or even torn up in front of shocked librarians.

In many cases, library staff felt intimidated and harassed by the small group of protesters.

Such protests have also proven to be very upsetting for other people trying to use the library.

There have also been concerns at what materials will be targeted next by the protesters.

Fórsa head of local authorities, Richy Carrothers, said the escalating anti-LGBTQ+ protests are a matter of grave concern.

“Our members are at risk in their place of work," he warned.

"We have asked local authorities to undertake an immediate health and safety risk assessment of public libraries, and the threat posed by such protesters at libraries.

"Harassment must not be tolerated, and Cork City Council must act to discharge their responsibilities as an employer under health and safety legislation,” he said.

The union official said that library workers “should be applauded - not abused”.

“We proudly represent hard working library staff across Ireland. They do integral work, including creating inclusive communities. We support our dedicated members and call on the public to show their support this Friday. Fórsa won't accept any intimidation of our members in their workplaces.

“Libraries represent community hubs for social integration, serving as centres of cultural, educational, and academic learning, and must be places free from harassment and intimidation for both staff and library users."

"It is important that we act in solidarity to our fellow members and show these groups that harassment will not be tolerated."