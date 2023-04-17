‘Raising awareness helps me deal with pain of losing both parents to cancer,’ says Westlife’s Shane Filan

Westlife’s Shane Filan has said he makes sure to go for regular health check-ups after losing both his parents to cancer within a year of each other.

His mum Mae died of lung cancer in December 2019 and his tight-knit family were left reeling after his father Peter then died of pancreatic cancer in October 2020.

The chart-topping star (43), who has become an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society’s (ICS) Relay for Life event, said his family history makes him extra-vigilant when it comes to his own health.

“Straight away, it’s one of the first things you start thinking about and worrying about – if you get a pain anywhere, you overthink everything,” he said.

“But I think you have to not be afraid to go to the doctor if something is wrong. In fairness, I do have regular check-ups and medicals now and probably more so now than five years ago.

“That’s not just if I’m going on tour, I want to be ahead of something if something does happen. The more checks you get, the more chance you have of surviving anything you might get. And so early detection is everything in cancer. You do think about your health more, for sure.”

He said that everyone has a “responsibility” to keep a regular check on themselves, especially as they get older.

“The scary thing is, cancer affects any age. But definitely when you get to your 30s and 40s and 50s, you should do things like get your bloods done regularly. It takes five minutes and if anything does pop up, you’ve caught it early and you’re not waiting for two years when it might be too late,” he said.

Shane and wife Gillian decided to get involved in fundraising after he spoke out on The Late Late Show for Daffodil Day in April 2021 about his parents’ deaths.

Peter and Mae, who were parents of six children, had been together for 55 years before they died within just 10 months of each other.

“I felt really calm and uplifted after chatting to Ryan about something that was so difficult to talk about and I hadn’t really talked to anybody about it,” said Shane

“So to talk about it on national TV, I thought that was amazing and that I needed to do something bigger, to try and find something in the ICS that we could make our own,” he said.

This September will see Shane hosting the first national Relay for Life event in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, the same venue he performed in with bandmates Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne last July.

But this time around, it’s for a very different event as he oversees the 24-hour fundraiser to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those lost to the disease while raising awareness of the ICS’s services.

He said the event, which is already held in 12 counties and is huge in the US, has the potential to be “absolutely massive” and he wants to see it go nationwide.

“I think about my parents every day and I miss them every day. But I feel very close to them now and feel like this is a way of keeping them closer to me, keeping their memory alive and doing something good out of something that was really horrible,” he said.

“This helps me deal with the grief and turns it into something more positive. It means I’m constantly thinking about them in a good way. Rather than living in the sadness, I’m living in the future with the hope and the positivity that comes from something like this.”

